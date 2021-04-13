Tampa General Hospital is One of the Only Hospitals in Florida to Perform On-Site COVID-19 Variant Sequencing Testing

TAMPA, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital's Esoteric Research Lab, in collaboration with USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, is one of the only hospital laboratories in the state that is currently performing in-house sequencing tests to identify and track COVID-19 variants.

"Tampa General's commitment to science and discovery is crucial as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "This kind of innovative push for answers will be a vital part of helping us learn more about these new variants and how they differ from the original virus."

In September 2020, Tampa General's Esoteric Research Lab began exploring the idea of identifying the presence of variants in COVID-19 patients. "This was before variants were widely talked about," said Dr. Suzane Silbert, Scientific Director for Tampa General's Clinical and Esoteric Research Labs. "Innovation can begin with a single question." Tampa General's Esoteric Research Lab deals with the detection of infectious diseases, uses laser-based technology to diagnose cancers, participates in studies and clinical research trials and implements advanced testing procedures.

The lab team researched available procedures and identified a protocol to use for sequencing from samples already collected as part of the hospital's COVID-19 testing of patients. "There isn't a commercial test available for sequencing SARS-CoV-2; we worked on validating the best protocols," said Dr. Silbert. The procedure for sequencing COVID-19 variants includes three different steps. It takes about four days to obtain results. By November, the TGH team was running variant sequencing tests.

"Sequencing the virus is vitally important in the fight against COVID-19. It is the nature of viruses to mutate. To beat the pandemic, we must know the variants, especially those that are truly concerning. It is a way to identify and understand the variants circulating in our community. It's how we know that the UK variant has become the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States," said Dr. Seetha Lakshmi, Medical Director of Tampa General's Global Emerging Diseases Institute and Assistant Professor of Infectious Disease at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "We always have to stay one step ahead of the variants of any virus and our ability to sequence gives us the knowledge to do that. As we continue to fight this virus, we are all learning from each other," noted Dr. Lakshmi.

Tampa General's Esoteric Research Lab received crucial assistance in the form of a donation for additional variant sequencing instruments through the Tampa General Hospital Foundation this year. "A generous donation from the Foundation allowed us to purchase additional leading-edge equipment and greatly increase our testing capacity by more than 500 percent," said Couris. "We are deeply grateful for their support."

Here is how the procedure works once the complex sequence is completed:

The information is loaded into GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data), a global research network that promotes the rapid sharing of data from COVID-19 variants and helps to understand the escalating rise of new variants around the world.

This allows the mapping of specific variants in defined communities.

Tampa General is now exploring applying the techniques and knowledge gained through the sequencing project beyond the coronavirus. "As we look to the future, we believe that it is possible to extend this technology into other infectious diseases, as well as cancer. As medicine becomes individualized, we can tailor treatments to specific disease mutations. We're on the path to the next level of advancements in healthcare," said Dr. Lakshmi.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1007-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy

Senior Communications Specialist

(813) 844-7322 (direct)

ehardy@tgh.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tampa-general-hospital-is-one-of-the-only-hospitals-in-florida-to-perform-on-site-covid-19-variant-sequencing-testing-301267152.html

SOURCE Florida Health Sciences Center, Inc. d/b/a Tampa General Hospital