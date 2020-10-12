+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
12.10.2020 02:30:00

Talon Esports raises $2M seed round to accelerate growth in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports and lifestyle brand Talon Esports has completed its seed funding round. Hana Digital Transformation Fund lead the investment round with other participants including Widus Strategic Investments, New Wave Esports Corporation, Sprout Investments, Gavekal Family, EMC Capital, Animoca Brands, Sean Hung, Felix LaHaye (United Esports) along with various family offices and individuals. With the USD $2.0MN seed funding Talon will seek to expand into new countries, titles and further develop its lifestyle value offering. 

"Since being founded in 2017 we have seen Talon grow from competing in local competitions to making it onto biggest stage of esports: the League of Legends World Championship. We can't afford to slow down and with the seed funding we will look to enter new markets and explore lifestyle and fashion opportunities and build a brand that pushes the boundaries of performance and imagination," said Sean Zhang CEO and Co-Founder of Talon Esports.

"We are very excited to embark on this journey with Talon. The team's strong focus on growth, combined with the rising demand and interest for e-sports in Asia, will make Talon one of the major leaders. We look forward to supporting Talon by bringing our e-sports knowledge from Korea as well," notes Hana Ventures' Director and Head of Global Investment Henry Choi. Hana Ventures is the investment arm of Hana Financial Group, one of the largest financial groups in Korea.

"Talon's cross border aspirations in Asia mirror our own goals of breaking down borders and cross-pollinating innovation across markets. We look forward to working closely with Talon's experienced management team by not only investing, but also providing strategic value to help foster Talon's ambition of becoming the number one esports franchise in Asia," said Jason Park, Partner and Head of Principal Investments at Widus Partners.  Widus Strategic Investments is a subsidiary of Widus Holdings and an affiliate of Widus Partners Limited.

"Upon meeting with Sean and Jarrold, and having them meticulously explain their vision for Talon, it was an obvious choice for United Esports to invest in Talon, providing great synergies to both of our teams, and expending our mutual reach globally," noted United Esport's CEO Felix LaHaye. United Esports is a leading North American esports media organization.

About Talon Esports

Established in 2017, Talon Esports is an esports organization founded by Sean Zhang and Jarrold Tham and headquartered in Hong Kong. The organization has teams competing League of Legends, Arena of Valor, Overwatch, Rainbow 6, Clash Royale, Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V. Talon Esports won the Pacific Championship Series Spring Split 2020 and represented the PCS at Worlds 2020 in Shanghai as PSG Talon with a partnership with footballing giants Paris Saint Germain penned prior to the Summer Split. Operating out of Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand with creative studios in each location, they are one of the fastest growing teams in Asia Pacific with millions of fans globally. Visit https://www.talon.gg/ or contact info@talonesports.com for business opportunities.

Media Contact:
Jarrold Tham
Jarrold.tham@talonesports.com
+852 9105 8895

SOURCE Talon Esports

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 320.80
1.81 %
Alcon 56.16
1.63 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
1.58 %
Novartis 80.66
0.77 %
Lonza Grp 557.20
0.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.40
-0.89 %
UBS Group 10.63
-1.16 %
The Swatch Grp 219.80
-1.26 %
CS Group 9.57
-1.26 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.80
-1.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.10.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
09.10.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
09.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Durchbruch über den 200er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Trendkanal zurückerobert
08.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
08.10.20
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cambridge-Benchmark-Studie liefert Erkenntnisse zur weltweiten Entwicklung der Kryptobranche
Leicht verändertes Modell: Tesla senkt Preis für Model 3 - Reichweite gesteigert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
US-Senator will Börsengang von Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial verzögern
Optimistische Prognose: Diese Krisenverlierer könnten sich laut Barclays jetzt lohnen
Apples 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Franken im Blick: BIZ-Generaldirektor sieht keine Währungsmanipulation der Schweiz
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Dufry-Aktie schiesst hoch: Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab
DAX-Erweiterung möglich: Diese Unternehmen könnten den deutschen Leitindex bald ergänzen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zuschlägen -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
Der heimische Markt beendete den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Dagegen trat der deutsche Leitindex im Freitagshandel nur auf der Stelle. Die Wall Street marschierte derweil weiter. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende vor allem bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB