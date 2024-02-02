Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tallinna Vesi ASShs Aktie
02.02.2024

Tallinna Vesi's fourth quarter sales were €15.52 million

Tallinna Vesi ASShs
10.05 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AS Tallinna Vesi's sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were €15.52 million, affected by the overall economic environment and a decrease in revenue from construction services. At the same time, the company's revenue from its core business of providing water services continued to grow.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the sales were €0.51 million lower.

Sales from water service sold to commercial customers in the fourth quarter of 2023 in the company’s main service area were €4.64 million, which is 7.5% more than the year before. Sales from water services provided to private customers increased by 2.4% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period of the previous year and totalled €6.19 million.

The company's operating profit for the fourth quarter was €4.05 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year, the operating profit increased by €1.25 million. The operating profit for 2023 was €17.35 million, an increase of €6.03 million compared to the previous year. This has been driven mainly by an increase in water consumption and a stabilisation of energy prices.

According to Aleksandr Timofejev, CEO of Tallinna Vesi, the commissioning of the new cogeneration plant has already had a positive impact on operating costs, although this is only a test period. "Using biogas to produce heat and electricity at the CHP plant will allow us to cover up to 15% of our total energy needs with in-house produced energy in the future, reducing operating costs and increasing the sustainability of our operations," said Timofejev. Supported by new investments, the company is moving towards a more sustainable operating model and a reduction of its environmental impact, he added.

The company’s net profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was €2.98 million, which is €0.62 million more than in the same period last year. The group’s profit before taxes for the twelve months was €14.21 million, being 33.4% or €3.56 million higher than for the same period a year before. The net profit for the twelve months was €12.84 million, being 52.8% or €4.44 million higher than in 2022.

The group's net financial expenses were €0.98 million in the fourth quarter, which is €0.62 million higher than in the same period last year. The increase in financial expenses was due to increased cost of interest on loans linked to Euribor.

Throughout the year, the quality of tap water was excellent, meeting 99.87% of all quality requirements. The corresponding result for the fourth quarter was 99.7%. "We work every day to ensure that our customers and consumers receive tap water of the very highest quality. At the beginning of 2023, we introduced an innovative ice pigging technology for cleaning water pipes and cleaned more than 141 km of water network in one year," Timofejev said. According to the customer survey carried out for Tallinna Vesi in November, 89% of consumers drink tap water, which shows that they are highly satisfied with the quality of the water.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Tallinna Vesi continued to introduce to the public the principles of water operations as a vital service and to raise awareness of the important aspects of maintaining a clean living environment by being present at the sustainability festival Impact Day and opening the doors of its water treatment plant to the public during the architecture weekend Open House Tallinn.

During the twelve months of 2023, wastewater treated at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Paljassaare met all the established requirements. The good quality of the treated effluent is demonstrated by pollutant levels well below the legal limits. In 2023, we took more than 800 tons of debris, 200 tons of grit, 1800 tons of nitrogen and 240 tons of phosphorus out of the wastewater.

The rate of water loss in the water network remained low at 11.35% in the fourth quarter. This is significantly better than in the same period last year (15.34%). For the twelve months of 2023, the rate of water loss was 12.93%, compared to 16.02% of the year before. The low level of water losses is ensured by the continuous online monitoring of the water network and the network rehabilitation programme implemented as planned.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, Tallinna Vesi had reconstructed more than 27 kilometres of networks, 46% of which using no-dig methods. The largest reconstruction works in 2023 were carried out on Jõe and Pronksi Street, Vana-Kalamaja Street, E. Vilde and Akadeemia Road, Kuklase and Vaablase Street, Pärna, Reinvaldi and Kuhlbarsi Street, Tehnika, Magasini and Punane Street, and on Smuuli Road.

The major projects carried out at the treatment plants in 2023 included the reconstruction of digesters and the installation of the cogeneration plant at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the reconstruction of filters and clarifiers at the Water Treatment Plant. The first phase of the reconstruction of digesters has been successfully completed with one of the two digesters being reconstructed and most of the technological components replaced. Work will continue in 2024.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, Tallinna Vesi had installed smart meters for 40.6% of its customers. The company aims to replace water meters for all customers in its service area with smart meters by the end of 2026 at the latest.

On September 21, AS Tallinna Vesi submitted an application to the Competition Authority to change the prices for water services. The application concerns the price for water services in the main service area in Tallinn and Saue, the service area in Maardu and for other water companies. The new prices will apply once the Competition Authority has approved the application. The adjustments to the water tariffs are prompted by the increase in justified costs and by the crucial investments that are needed to ensure the continued operation of the vital service, to reduce environmental impact and to safeguard a clean environment.

In the twelve months of 2023, the group invested €35 million in fixed assets. The total value of fixed assets amounts to €256,10 million.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing services to more than 24,900 private customers and businesses and 470,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities. Tallinna Vesi is listed on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The largest shareholdings in the company are held by the City of Tallinn (55.06%) and the energy group Utilitas (20.36%). 24.58% of the company's shares are free floating on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.


MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS 

€ million
except key ratios

Quarter 4Variance 2023/ 2022

12 monthsVariance 2023/ 2022

202320222021202320222021
Sales15.5216.0314.93-3.1%61.1454.5653.2912.1%
Gross profit5.914.524.8030.7%24.0716.9020.5842.4%
Gross profit margin %38.0728.2132.1735.0%39.3630.9738.6127.1%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation6.174.655.1032.8%25.4018.1425.3040.1%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %39.7829.0034.1737.1%41.5533.2447.4725.0%
Operating profit4.052.803.4244.9%17.3511.3218.7853.3%
Operating profit - main business3.552.502.9141.7%15.9910.3117.5255.1%
Operating profit margin %26.1217.4522.8949.6%28.3820.7535.2336.8%
Profit before taxes3.072.443.3126.0%14.2110.6518.4033.4%
Profit before taxes margin %19.7915.2222.1930.0%23.2319.5134.5219.1%
Net profit2.982.363.2126.4%12.848.4116.1752.8%
Net profit margin %19.1814.7021.4730.5%21.0115.4130.3336.3%
ROA %1.080.941.2615.4%4.803.306.4545.5%
Debt to total capital employed %58.4756.2654.943.9%58.4756.2654.943.9%
ROE %2.582.152.8219.9%11.277.4314.6951.7%
Current ratio1.301.242.834.8%1.301.242.834.8%
Quick ratio1.241.172.796.0%1.241.172.796.0%
Investments into fixed assets12.0915.181.61-20.4%34.9325.1315.3839.0%
Payout ratio %-78.5280.42 -78.5280.42 

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio – Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand     as of 31 December 
ASSETS   Note20232022 
          
CURRENT ASSETS       
 Cash and cash equivalents  314,73612,650 
 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses  8,6088,989 
 Inventories    1,1371,197 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   24,48122,836 
          
NON-CURRENT ASSETS      
 Property, plant, and equipment  4256,108229,869 
 Intangible assets   51,293688 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS   257,401230,557 
          
TOTAL ASSETS    281,882253,393 
          
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY       
          
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
 Current portion of long-term lease liabilities   697883 
 Current portion of long-term loans   3,5943,630 
 Trade and other payables   10,88610,225 
 Prepayments    3,6043,749 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   18,78118,487 
          
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES      
 Deferred income from connection fees   44,65339,150 
 Leases    1,8921,607 
 Loans    92,83576,708 
 Provision for possible third-party claims  66,0186,018 
 Deferred tax liability    505496 
 Other payables    128101 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES   146,031124,080 
TOTAL LIABILITIES    164,812142,567 
          
EQUITY        
 Share capital    12,00012,000 
 Share premium    24,73424,734 
 Statutory legal reserve   1,2781,278 
 Retained earnings    79,05872,814 
TOTAL EQUITY     117,070110,826 
          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    281,882253,393 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand  Quarter 4 for the year ended 31 December 
    Note2023202220232022 
          
Revenue 715,52216,02561,14154,558 
Cost of goods and services sold 9-9,612-11,503-37,074-37,660 
GROSS PROFIT  5,9104,52224,06716,898 
          
Marketing expenses 9-216-169-818-703 
General administration expenses 9-1,391-1,208-5,278-4,399 
Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 10-250-347-621-476 
OPERATING PROFIT  4,0532,79817,35011,320 
          
Financial income 114651198 
Financial expenses 11-1,028-363-3,263-682 
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES  3,0712,44014,20610,646 
          
Income tax 12-95-85-1,362-2,240 
          
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 2,9762,35512,8448,406 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD2,9762,35512,8448,406 
          
Attributable profit to:       
Equity holders of A-shares  2,9762,35512,8448,406 
Earnings per A share (in euros) 130.150.120.640.42 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ thousand for the year ended 31 December 
   Note20232022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES     
 Operating profit 17,35011,320  
  Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation4,5,9,108,0556,817  
  Adjustment for revenues from connection fees10-604-544  
  Other non-cash adjustments6-160  
  Profit (-)/loss (+) from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -34-32  
 Change in current assets involved in operating activities430-2,841  
 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -667309  
TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES24,51415,029  
        
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES     
 Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, and
intangible assets		 -28,885-20,701  
 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl. connection fees 2,5351,593  
 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets3753  
 Interest received 1199  
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES-26,194-19,046  
        
CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES     
 Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl. swap interests-3,413-616  
 Lease payments -1,233-524  
 Received loans 57,5000  
 Repayment of loans -41,136-3,636  
 Dividends paid12-6,515-12,835  
 Withheld income tax paid on dividends12-85-165  
 Income tax paid on dividends12-1,352-2,116  
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES3,766-19,892  
        
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,086-23,909  
        
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE
BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD		312,65036,559  
        
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END
OF THE PERIOD		314,73612,650  

Additional information:

Taavi Gröön
Chief Financial Officer
AS Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2200
taavi.groon@tvesi.ee  

 

