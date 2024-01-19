Tallinn Circuit Court dismissed the appeal submitted by Tallinn University of Technology

Tallinn Circuit Court dismissed today the appeal submitted by Tallinn University of Technology against the interim decision of the Harju County Court of 09/06/2023, which dismissed the claim brought by Tallinn University of Technology against AS Tallinna Vesi for the compensation of an allegedly overpaid price for the water services consumed. Company’s earlier announcement regarding this claim is available here .

The claimant had joined the claims from various persons from 2011 to 2019 in the amount of EUR 743,854.70 plus interests. Tallinna Vesi did not admit this claim and disputed it in full from the start, by affirming that the company has always acted legitimately and applied fair tariffs in accordance with the law in force.

The judgement of the Tallinn Circuit Court has not entered into force and the claimant has 30 days to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The company does not consider the ongoing proceedings of action to have any significant impact on the company’s financial results.



