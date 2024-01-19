|
19.01.2024 14:20:09
Tallinn Circuit Court dismissed the appeal submitted by Tallinn University of Technology
Tallinn Circuit Court dismissed today the appeal submitted by Tallinn University of Technology against the interim decision of the Harju County Court of 09/06/2023, which dismissed the claim brought by Tallinn University of Technology against AS Tallinna Vesi for the compensation of an allegedly overpaid price for the water services consumed. Company’s earlier announcement regarding this claim is available here.
The claimant had joined the claims from various persons from 2011 to 2019 in the amount of EUR 743,854.70 plus interests. Tallinna Vesi did not admit this claim and disputed it in full from the start, by affirming that the company has always acted legitimately and applied fair tariffs in accordance with the law in force.
The judgement of the Tallinn Circuit Court has not entered into force and the claimant has 30 days to appeal to the Supreme Court.
The company does not consider the ongoing proceedings of action to have any significant impact on the company’s financial results.
Taavi Gröön
AS Tallinna Vesi
Chief Financial Officer
(+372) 626 2271
taavi.groon@tvesi.ee
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Tallinna Vesi ASShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tallinna Vesi ASShs
Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV
Die US-Börsenaufsicht SEC hat erstmals Bitcoin-ETFs zugelassen. Diese können direkt in die Kryptowährung investieren.
Ein Meilenstein für Kryptowährungen?
Heute zu Gast Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares.
Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Bernhard Wenger weiter einen Einblick in die Entwicklung des Bitcoin-Marktes und weitere Kryptowährungen wie Solana und Ethereum.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor dem Wochenende: SMI kaum verändert -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht moderate Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}