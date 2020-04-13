+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
13.04.2020 21:09:00

Tallahassee Commercial Real Estate Firm Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAI TALCOR, a member of the world's premier managed network of commercial real estate firms, is excited to announce its 30th anniversary.

(PRNewsfoto/NAI TALCOR)

Created in 1990, TALCOR began when E. Edward Murray, Jr., SIOR, CCIM and the late Richard Jackson together purchased a commercial real estate management division and a brokerage division. Joined by advisors Frank L. Langston, CCIM (now principal with Murray), Jimmy Nystrom, SIOR, Caryl Pierce, CCIM, and Kee Elwell, CCIM, the group created the foundation of what would become the leading commercial real estate firm in North Florida, South Georgia, and South Alabama.

Since established, TALCOR has continued to grow, opening offices in Panama City Beach, Florida (2012) and Dothan, Alabama (2015). In 2012 TALCOR joined NAI Global and became NAI TALCOR, adding global reach to their local knowledge. NAI TALCOR now operates across three offices and five management satellites, with a staff of over 75 including commercial advisors, an in-house CPA, property management accounting, property managers and marketing personnel. Currently staffed with the most experienced professionals in the commercial real estate business, NAI TALCOR is proud to have 6 CCIM, 3 SIOR, 1 PMP and 2 CPM designations, with advisors specializing in retail, office, agricultural, multi-family, industrial, and investment property sectors.

Over the last 30 years, the team's hard work and relationship building has resulted in NAI TALCOR weaving itself into the tapestry of Tallahassee. With clients such as Whole Foods Market, Publix, JOANN Fabric, Highpoint Center, FSU Research Foundation, and Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic, NAI TALCOR's portfolio ranges from local to national businesses.

NAI TALCOR also commits philanthropic backing to their areas most important nonprofits as well as scholastic and youth athletic organizations. From signs at baseball fields, ads in school musical programs, and a banner above the weekly Tallahassee Downtown Market, NAI TALCOR's support is written across the area.

"It's great to take a moment and look back at all the milestones we've accomplished over the last 30 years," Murray said. "We're even more excited to look ahead and set new goals for the future. As our region continues to change, we will continue to change with it to meet the needs of our clients and our community."

More than ever, NAI TALCOR's ability to support its community is essential. As the area's commercial real estate needs evolve, NAI TALCOR remains a pillar through hard work and expertise in the field.

CONTACT: Kelly Coulson, kcoulson@talcor.com, 850-224-2300

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tallahassee-commercial-real-estate-firm-celebrates-its-30th-anniversary-301039548.html

SOURCE NAI TALCOR

