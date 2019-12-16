+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
16.12.2019 00:00:00

Talkwalker Introduces Customer Data+:

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker, a leading social listening and analytics company, today announced Customer Data+, a new product feature, which allows enterprises to analyze customer conversations from owned data sources. The Talkwalker platform now runs analysis on first-party text data such as customer service emails, chats, surveys, and call center transcripts. The new AI-powered Consumer Insights feature expands upon Talkwalker's acclaimed social media and web data capabilities.

Customer Data+ has the power to revolutionize the way enterprises view multiple data sources to make data-driven decisions. Research shows that organizations do not use their first-party customer feedback data due to lack of accessible and easy-to-use analytics tools. Talkwalker's Customer Data+ empowers businesses to easily and quickly turn data insights into action. 

"We've created an industry-leading social listening and analytics tool that allows companies to see how customers engage with them across social and the web," said Christophe Folschette, co-founder and Global Sales Director at Talkwalker. "Customer Data+ goes a step further by using Talkwalker's AI Engine to run analysis on a company's first-party text data and offer a complete picture of multiple data streams."

According to Todd Grossman, Talkwalker Americas CEO, "Customer Data+ understands and analyzes engagement at scale from both social media and customer experience. Our AI Engine's deep learning algorithms do the hard work. You reap the benefits."

Users will need an Enterprise-level Talkwalker subscription to fully benefit from this new service. For more information about the integration, visit our blog.

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is a social listening and analytics company that empowers over 2,000 brands and agencies to optimize the impact of their communication efforts. We provide companies with an easy-to-use platform to protect, measure, and promote their brands worldwide, across all communication channels.

Talkwalker's state-of-the-art social media analytics platform uses AI-powered technology to monitor and analyze online conversations in real-time across social networks, news websites, blogs and forums in 187 languages. Talkwalker has offices in New York, Luxembourg, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Paris, and Singapore. It is also the home of Talkwalker Alerts, a free alerting service used by over 500,000 communications and marketing professionals worldwide.

Media contact: 

Christine Aguilar
+65 3165 0681 ext. 681
c.aguilar@talkwalker.com

SOURCE Talkwalker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13.12.19
Gold rutscht nach Trump-Tweet ab
13.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Renault SA
13.12.19
Setzt der SMI seinen Höhenflug heute fort?
13.12.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Währungspaar zieht weiter hoch / Adecco – Neue Aufwärtswelle?
11.12.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
US-Wahlen 2020: Investoren treffen Vorbereitungen für "Apokalypse"
Astrophysiker: Elon Musk soll endlich den Warp-Antrieb erfinden
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum
Wirecard-Shortseller wurden angeblich überwacht
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
So dürfte sich laut Marktteilnehmern der S&P 500 in 2020 entwickeln
Swatch-Aktie: Weko verhängt wohl gegen Swatch-Tochter ETA Lieferverbot
Diese Aktien könnten bei einem Crash zum Dividendenschnäppchen werden
Für diese Aktien prognostiziert ein Experte eine Rally - unabhängig vom Ausgang des Handelsstreits

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Handelsstreit im Blick: Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte letztlich leicht im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex legte am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag in Feierlaune. Die US-Börsen beendeten letzten Sitzungstag der Woche etwas fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;