01.02.2020 17:30:00

Talks break off between Unifor and Co-op

REGINA, Feb. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Federated Co-operatives Limited's newest refusal to bargain in good faith demonstrates a new level of company dishonesty, says Unifor.

"Saskatchewan workers have the right to stand up to greedy employers like this one— but Co-op continues to add new concessions to attack refinery workers," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Rogue Co-op executives never had any intention of bargaining- Premier Moe needs to wake up and show some leadership."

As promised, Unifor removed fences at refinery gates in order to let fuel trucks enter before negotiations began at 9 a.m. yesterday. The union bargained in good faith while the company tabled new concessions.

"We don't usually see this level of desperate cuts on the table unless a company is operating at a dramatic loss, but that's not the case here, at all. Co-op's Regina Refinery makes $3 million dollars every day when Local 594 members are at work," said Dias. "The Co-op's bargaining position is not about money, it is about breaking the spirit of its own workforce."

During today's negotiations, Unifor tabled new proposals that would have increased refinery worker personal pension contributions to up to six per cent of earnings, saving the company millions. There were no new union-side demands included in the proposal.

When Co-op responded, it refused the union's proposals and offered new concessions that would have affected scheduling and safety, in addition to current concession demands to slash the pensions and benefits. 

After talks broke off, Local 594 President Kevin Bittman and Dias wrote to Premier Scott Moe asking him to impose binding arbitration. During the process of binding arbitration the lockout would end, allowing Local 594 members to return to work. 

"With each passing day we are contacted by more people and organizations expressing their support for our fight," said Bittman. "Canadians support oil and gas workers and our contribution to communities and the economy."

Nearly 800 highly skilled members of Unifor Local 594 remain locked out from the Co-op Refinery, which continues to rely on unqualified scab workers and managers to operate the refinery.

Fences were put back up at refinery gates last night after talks broke off once again.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

31.01.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
31.01.20
Ölpreisrückgang macht OPEC nervös
31.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Bayer AG, Sanofi, Merck KGaA
31.01.20
SMI - es bleibt volatil
31.01.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bärenfalle? / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend intakt
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
Ralph Nader: Tesla bedeutet das Ende für den Bullenmarkt
Coronavirus belastet: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Britische Steuerbehörde vs. Krypto-Kriminalität: Bitcoin-Tracking-Tool gesucht
Das Schicksal von Aktien, die Starinvestor Warren Buffett aus seinem Depot geworfen hat
Meyer Burger erzielt vor Schiedsgericht Teilerfolg - Aktie im Plus
Amazon-Aktie reisst Rekordmarke: Amazon sorgt mit Bilanz für strahlende Gesichter
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Roche wächst und steigert Gewinn markant
Orascom-Chef Khaled Bichara verstorben - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus belastet: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt verabschiedete sich tiefer aus der Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. Der Dow gab zum Wochenausklang ebenfalls nach. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen eine uneinheitliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;