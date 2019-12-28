28.12.2019 00:17:00

Talisker Grant Options

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.29 per share for a period of five years, to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. 

Talisker Resources Ltd. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd)

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high grade gold producing mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 271,132 hectares over 286 claims, three leases and 154 crown grant claims, Talisker is the dominant exploration player in the south central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

