Talisker Grant Options

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.29 per share for a period of five years, to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada.

