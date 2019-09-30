talentReef Announces SaaS-Industry Veteran as New Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- talentReef, the market-leading cloud provider to recruit and retain the Service Industry's Hourly workforce, today announced that Richard Crawford has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Richard's successful executive background and experience will be instrumental in continuing to expand talentReef's market share as the leader for the service industry's hourly workforce. The selection of Crawford caps a search process of experienced SaaS CEOs throughout the country and was a unanimous decision by the talentReef Board of Directors.

"Rich is a proven CEO and has done an outstanding job scaling and leading other SaaS companies," states John P. Raeder, Jr., talentReef Chairman. Raeder adds, "Rich is a great fit with the talentReef mission. The Board and I are confident that Rich is the right person to build on the momentum talentReef has gained over the last few years."

Crawford holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management degree from Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia. Prior to joining talentReef, he has excelled in executive leadership roles at market leading companies. Most recently, Crawford was the CEO at Samba Safety where he led the SaaS company from a small regional driver risk solution provider to the leading national supplier of driver risk management solutions to enterprise customers as well as trucking, transportation, and middle market companies.

"It is a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of talentReef. We have an exceptionally talented team that is focused on innovating and transforming the way companies recruit to retain their hourly workforce," says Crawford. "I am committed to delivering the highest quality solutions to our customers that are easy to implement and easy to use."

"We are enthusiastic about talentReef's momentum and confident that Rich is the right leader to guide our next phase of growth," states Michael Ramich, Partner of Frontier Capital and talentReef Board of Directors member.

About talentReef

talentReef is the #1 provider for Social Recruiting and Talent Management Systems specifically built for the Hourly workforce. As the market leader with more than 70,000 sites under contract, including the world's best known and best run brands, the company streamlines how fast-paced operators find, hire, train, and manage their most valuable asset—talent. The Company's mobile-optimized HR platform (Social Recruiting, ATS, Onboarding, Training and Development, Performance Management, and Analytics) is transforming the way Millennials are connecting on-demand with employers globally. Leading companies across multiple service industry verticals like Focus Brands, Flynn Restaurant Group, LBA Hospitality, and Hansen's IGA trust talentReef to optimize their Operational and HR functions on a daily basis.

SOURCE talentReef