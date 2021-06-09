Talent Inc. Acquires Imkey Holding B.V. to Expand Services and Deepen International Footprint

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Inc. ("Talent"), the leading digital resource and trusted advisor to job seekers worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Imkey Holding B.V. ("Imkey"), a global subscription-based platform for online resume-building.

Based in the Netherlands, Imkey helps job seekers create job-winning resumes and CVs online through their builder platform on its global property, Resume.io , as well as its 10 additional localized sites. Since launching in 2012, Imkey has helped build more than 7 million resumes and CVs in over 100 countries.

"While most job seekers find tremendous success when working one-on-one with a professional resume writer, we also recognize that others may not be ready to make such an investment in their careers," said Byron Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Talent, which adds Resume.io to its suite of professional career-services brands that include TopResume, TopCV, and TopInterview. "By acquiring a resume-building property such as Imkey's Resume.io, we can strategically expand our service offerings to help those job seekers who either are creating a resume for the first time or who aren't interested in working with a professional writer right now. In addition, Imkey's extensive international presence will allow our organization to continue expanding its global footprint and empowering more professionals to take control of their careers and land the right job, sooner."

"For nearly a decade, our team has been dedicated to helping job seekers all over the world secure their dream jobs," said Menno Olsthoorn, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Imkey. "We're excited to join Talent's industry-leading offerings in helping job seekers grow their careers at an even greater scale."

As Talent Inc. continues to expand its services beyond resumes and LinkedIn profiles, the company will be better-positioned to support professionals throughout their job-search journey. Over the coming months, they will focus on leveraging their proprietary data to better understand and share current behavioral trends in the job market that continue to evolve in a pandemic-fueled climate.



About Talent Inc.

Talent Inc. was founded in 2014 with the mission to help job seekers navigate career changes and differentiate themselves in a competitive job market. Through its suite of brands, Talent Inc. empowers job seekers to take control of their careers and reach their full potential through its professional career services including resume- and CV-writing services, LinkedIn profile makeovers, and interview-preparation coaching. For more information, please visit https://www.talentinc.com .

About Imkey Holding B.V.

Imkey Holding B.V. is the global leader in online resume-building technology. Through its subscription-based online platform, Resume.io, the company facilitates the creation of job-winning resumes and CVs. Since 2012, the company has helped job seekers in over 100 countries create more than 7 million job-winning resumes and CVs. For more information, please visit https://resume.io .

