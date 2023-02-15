SMI 11'247 0.3%  SPI 14'477 0.2%  Dow 34'089 -0.5%  DAX 15'381 -0.1%  Euro 0.9894 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'239 -0.1%  Gold 1'836 -1.1%  Bitcoin 20'456 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9233 0.2%  Öl 84.5 -0.9% 
Talenom Aktie [Valor: 28531870 / ISIN: FI4000153580]
15.02.2023 08:30:00

Talenom's Annual Review 2022 has been published

Talenom
8.31 EUR 1.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Talenom Plc, stock exchange release, 15 February 2023 at 9:30 EET

Talenom's Annual Review 2022 has been published

Talenom's Annual Review for the year 2022 has been published. The Annual Review includes the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Board of Director's report, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration report as well as the Statement of non-financial information. The report is available in Finnish and English.

Talenom publishes its financial statements in XHTML format in Finnish in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags assured by the audit firm KPMG Oy Ab.

The Annual Review is attached to this release as a PDF file. The report is also available on investors.talenom.com/en/investors/reports_and_presentations

Talenom Plc
Board of Directors

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2022. In 2022, Talenom's net sales was some EUR 102 million and the company has more than 1,300 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en

Attachment


