Talenom Aktie [Valor: 28531870 / ISIN: FI4000153580]
20.09.2022 09:30:00

Talenom and Fellow Bank enter cooperation to offer integrated banking services to Talenom's customers 

Talenom
9.95 EUR -4.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Talenom Plc, Press release 20 September 2022 at 10:30 EEST

Talenom and Fellow Bank enter cooperation to offer integrated banking services to Talenom's customers 

Talenom and Fellow Bank have signed a cooperation agreement to offer banking and financing services to customers that use Talenom's financial management services. The cooperation enables easy and hassle-free application for and use of Fellow Bank's payment transaction accounts, credit cards and financial services directly through the Talenom platform. Together, Talenom and Fellow Bank will create a unique service package that combines financial management and banking services into one tightly integrated entity. 

The banking services provided by Talenom will improve significantly through the cooperation. Fellow Bank's reliable and extensive banking services make Talenom an even more attractive partner for domestic corporate customers, which Talenom now can serve even better through the same platform. The cooperation supports Talenom's growth strategy, which focuses on providing superior accounting and banking services for SMEs.

The aim of the companies is to start providing integrated banking services to Talenom customers during the first quarter of 2023. 

"We want to offer superior accounting and banking services to small and medium-sized companies. This agreement with Fellow Bank is a huge step in the execution of our strategy, and we are very excited to be able to offer our customers comprehensive banking services through our own platform,” says Tuomas Iivanainen, Talenom's Marketing Director.

"The cooperation opens up a completely new way for entrepreneurs to use banking services with superior customer experience. All online banking functionalities are available directly through Talenom's platform, and all banking and financial services are directly integrated into Talenom's financial management systems, thus significantly enhancing companies' financial management processes," continues Fellow Bank’s Development Manager Esapekka Heikkilä.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO
Talenom Plc
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi
tel +358 40 7038 554  

Teemu Nyholm
CEO, Fellow Bank Plc
teemu.nyholm@fellowpankki.fi
tel. +358 50 577 1028?  

Talenom Plc in brief 

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong – average annual net sales growth was 16.2% in 2005-2021. In 2021, Talenom had an average of 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/

Fellow Bank in brief 

Fellow Bank Plc is a new Finnish digital bank for an easier everyday life. We serve both private customers, SMES and savers seeking competitive interest rates for their deposits in a straightforward, clear and sustainable way. Fellow Bank Plc's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki (FELLOW) and it has a license granted by the Financial Supervision Authority. www.fellowpankki.fi 


﻿

