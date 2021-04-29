|
29.04.2021 18:35:00
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy's management has scheduled a conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. EDT.
Ralph Alexander, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Hernandez, President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company's financial and operating results, during an investor presentation to be teleconferenced and webcast.
Qualified investors and securities analysts can access the conference call and related materials on the Investor Information section of Talen Energy's website at:
https://talenenergy.investorroom.com/investor-information
About Talen Energy Corporation
Talen Energy is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns and/or controls approximately 13,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well- developed, structured wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas. Talen is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across its expansive footprint.
For more information, please visit https://www.talenenergy.com/
Investor Contact
Olivia Sigo
Director of Finance, Investor Relations, and ESG
281-203-5387
Olivia.Sigo@talenenergy.com
Media Contact
Taryne Williams
Media & Community Relations Manager
610-601-0327
Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talen-energy-schedules-first-quarter-2021-results-conference-call-301280509.html
SOURCE Talen Energy Corp.
