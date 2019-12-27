27.12.2019 09:06:00

TAL Education Group to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on January 21, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended November 30, 2019, before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

- U.S. toll free: 

+1-866-519-4004

- Hong Kong toll free:

800-906-601

- International toll:

+65-6713-5090

Conference ID:

2999454

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through 7:59 a.m. on January 29, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:59 p.m. on January 29, 2020, Beijing Time).

The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

- U.S. toll free:   

+1-855-452-5696

- Hong Kong toll free:

800-963-117

- International toll:

+61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID:

2999454

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 69 key cities in China.

We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

For further information, please contact:

Echo Yan
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6658
Email: ir@100tal.com

Caroline Straathof
IR Inside
Tel: +31 6 5462 4301
Email: info@irinside.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tal-education-group-to-announce-third-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-on-january-21-2020-300979502.html

SOURCE TAL Education Group

;