Takeda's Zasocitinib Shows Rapid, Durable Skin Clearance In Phase 3 Psoriasis Trials

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) announced new data from two pivotal Phase 3 studies of zasocitinib (TAK-279), its next-generation, highly selective oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO). The results highlight that once-daily oral zasocitinib achieved rapid and durable skin clearance, with a safety profile consistent with earlier Phase 2b studies.

In the trials, about 70% of patients treated with zasocitinib reached clear or almost clear skin (sPGA 0/1) by week 16. Additionally, a significantly greater PASI 75 response rate compared to placebo was observed as early as week 4, underscoring the drug's potential for fast-acting efficacy.

Takeda confirmed that it remains on track to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities beginning in fiscal year 2026.

The company also noted that the Phase 3 study results will not have a significant impact on its consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

TAK closed regular trading at $17.91 on March 27, 2026. The share price slipped by $0.15, representing a decline of 0.83%.

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