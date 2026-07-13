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Takeda Pharmaceutical Aktie 763546 / JP3463000004

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13.07.2026 03:05:25

Takeda And Indonesia Announce Plasma Collaboration To Build ASEAN's First Regional Hub

Takeda Pharmaceutical
28.91 EUR -0.48%
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(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) and the Government of Indonesia announced a collaboration to strengthen Indonesia's plasma ecosystem. This initiative aims to expand equitable access to lifesaving plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMPs) both within Indonesia and globally. A key milestone in this partnership is the fractionation license granted to Takeda by the Ministry of Health, underscoring Indonesia's commitment to advancing health resilience and biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, the company said in a statement.

The multi-year program, the first of its kind in the ASEAN region, is designed to establish sustainable plasma collection and large-scale manufacturing of PDMPs. With this vision, Indonesia has the potential to become a regional hub for plasma science, advanced collection practices, and biopharmaceutical innovation.

In its initial phase, Takeda will invest up to $30 million in a two-year pilot program to set up plasma donation centers across Indonesia. These centers will allow Takeda and the Ministry of Health to evaluate feasibility and refine operational models before expanding into a nationwide network. Leveraging Takeda's global expertise, the centers will adhere to stringent international quality and regulatory standards.

The initiative is also expected to generate new employment opportunities, including highly skilled roles for healthcare professionals and laboratory technicians, while supporting workforce training and the transfer of international best practices.

In parallel, Takeda will explore the feasibility and regulatory requirements for establishing a state-of-the-art plasma-derived therapy manufacturing facility in Indonesia. Such a facility could serve both domestic and international needs, positioning Indonesia as a key contributor to the global supply chain for advanced healthcare products and technologies.

The first plasma donation center is scheduled to open in 2027, and all locations will be integrated into Takeda's BioLife plasma center network.

Takeda closed regular trading at $16.56, down $0.05 or 0.30%. In overnight trading, the stock edged slightly higher to $16.61, a gain of $0.05 or 0.30%.

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