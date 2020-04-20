Take a Deep Breath -- Blue Marble Health Helps Lung Health During COVID-19

ALTADENA, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon thousands of people will be discharged from the hospital with weakened lungs due to coronavirus. Clinic-based pulmonary rehab (PR) may not be available to them, or once reopened, may be full. Blue Marble Health has developed an evidence-based, virtual PR platform for providers to support their patients through telehealth. Blue Marble Health's telehealth remote monitoring and care management tool can also be used in conjunction with traditional PR.

How the platform works: care providers create exercise programs for their clients. Clients use the app from their phone or computer to complete the daily program. Blue Marble Health's platform also includes: ● On-screen avatar exercise buddy to guide exercise programs -- which also helps improve overall physical condition ● Scientifically validated surveys to track daily lung health that is instantaneously shared with the care provider ● Medications tracker ● Education modules ● Analytics and dashboards for population health metrics ● Standardized data informs care plans and simplifies documentation ● The platform is easily used in conjunction with telehealth platforms

"Health in Motion has the potential to help adults maintain healthier lungs during coronavirus. We hope this will keep them healthier at home," said Blue Marble Health's CEO, Sheryl Flynn PT, PhD. "If adults across the country use this app, we can all rest a bit easier and take deep breaths."

This research-backed app is available now, and Blue Marble is currently offering it for free to all people with lung impairments due to coronavirus for the next month. Contact Blue Marble at www.bluemarblehealthco.com/contact to get started. Blue Marble Health would like to make this available to more people. Anyone who is interested in sponsoring, collaborating, and/or offering this as a HIPAA-compliant enterprise solution for their organization, please contact info@bluemarblehealthco.com and visit www.bluemarblehealthco.com.

The Blue Marble Platform is supported by the NIH (R44AG043191). The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Blue Marble Health (www.bluemarblehealthco.com) is a telehealth remote monitoring and care management platform that is transforming health and wellness through data driven innovation. Our goal is to empower people living with chronic conditions to live healthier lives.

