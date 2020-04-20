20.04.2020 16:15:00

Take a Deep Breath -- Blue Marble Health Helps Lung Health During COVID-19

ALTADENA, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon thousands of people will be discharged from the hospital with weakened lungs due to coronavirus. Clinic-based pulmonary rehab (PR) may not be available to them, or once reopened, may be full. Blue Marble Health has developed an evidence-based, virtual PR platform for providers to support their patients through telehealth. Blue Marble Health's telehealth remote monitoring and care management tool can also be used in conjunction with traditional PR.

Blue Marble Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Marble Health)

How the platform works: care providers create exercise programs for their clients. Clients use the app from their phone or computer to complete the daily program.

 

Blue Marble Health's platform also includes:

●  On-screen avatar exercise buddy to guide exercise programs -- which also helps improve overall physical condition

●  Scientifically validated surveys to track daily lung health that is instantaneously shared with the care provider

●  Medications tracker

●  Education modules

●  Analytics and dashboards for population health metrics

●  Standardized data informs care plans and simplifies documentation

●  The platform is easily used in conjunction with telehealth platforms

"Health in Motion has the potential to help adults maintain healthier lungs during coronavirus. We hope this will keep them healthier at home," said Blue Marble Health's CEO, Sheryl Flynn PT, PhD. "If adults across the country use this app, we can all rest a bit easier and take deep breaths."

This research-backed app is available now, and Blue Marble is currently offering it for free to all people with lung impairments due to coronavirus for the next month. Contact Blue Marble at www.bluemarblehealthco.com/contact to get started. Blue Marble Health would like to make this available to more people. Anyone who is interested in sponsoring, collaborating, and/or offering this as a HIPAA-compliant enterprise solution for their organization, please contact  info@bluemarblehealthco.com and visit www.bluemarblehealthco.com.

The Blue Marble Platform is supported by the NIH (R44AG043191). The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Blue Marble Health (www.bluemarblehealthco.com) is a telehealth remote monitoring and care management platform that is transforming health and wellness through data driven innovation. Our goal is to empower people living with chronic conditions to live healthier lives.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-a-deep-breath----blue-marble-health-helps-lung-health-during-covid-19-301041271.html

SOURCE Blue Marble Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 421.70
3.43 %
Alcon 51.26
2.11 %
UBS Group 9.41
1.47 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.00
1.40 %
Roche Hldg G 331.35
1.38 %
CieFinRichemont 54.78
-0.65 %
LafargeHolcim 36.72
-0.76 %
Geberit 408.00
-0.92 %
Sika 158.95
-1.00 %
The Swatch Grp 194.45
-2.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:04
Vontobel: Bitcoin Halving: Kursrallye erwartet?
14:00
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
09:43
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:00
SMI-Anleger werden zuversichtlicher
07:00
A New Approach to Earnings Season?
06:00
Daily Markets: SMI – Richtungsentscheidung steht an / Visa – Ein hartes Stück Arbeit
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:04
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte warnt: Die Krise ist noch nicht überstanden
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
SMI freundlich -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Experte empfiehlt US-Regierung in Sachen Boeing auf Strategie von Buffett zu setzen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo
Oppenheimer überzeugt von Tesla-Aktie: Gute Zeiten stehen bevor
JPMorgan-Analystenteam: Aktuelles Niveau der Volatilität könnte sich positiv auswirken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt gehen die frühen Gewinne größtenteils verloren, während der deutschen Leitindex DAX ganz in die Verlustzone rutscht. An der Wall Street treten die Anleger nach einer soliden Vorwoche wieder auf die Bremse. An den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien bewegen sich die Kurse in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB