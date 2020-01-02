02.01.2020 21:34:00

Tajiri to Increase and Extend the Final Tranche of On-Going Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) is pleased to report that subject to final TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval that due to increased market interest it will extend, and increase the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement originally announced December 05th, 2019 by up to CDN$100,000.

Tajiri Resources Corp. (CNW Group/Tajiri Resources Corp.)

The first tranche of the placement saw the Company issue 2,950,000 units for proceeds of CDN$147,500. The second tranche of the placement saw the Company issuing 3,640,000 units for proceeds of CDN$182,000. Each unit was priced at $0.05 per, and consisted of one common share, and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the purchaser to acquire an additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the closing date. Terms will remain the same for this third and final tranche.

Funds will be used to finance on-going project maintenance costs, evaluation of potential acquisitions, and general working capital. The Company will provide an update on closing of the third and final tranche of the placement as details become available.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,
President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

SOURCE Tajiri Resources Corp.

ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nimmt neue Rekorde ins Visier -- SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht mit Plus ins neue Jahr -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Börsen in China aufwärts. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigen sich stark. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte am ersten Handelstag des Jahres fester.

Nachrichten

