28.08.2020 01:21:00

Tajiri Extends Filing of Audited Financials

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) (the "Corporation") is providing an update on the status of its annual audited financial statements, accompanying management discussion & analysis and related officer certifications (collectively "Annual Filings") for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020.

On May 19, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators announced that they will provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required after June 1, 2020 and prior to September 1, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the British Columbia Securities Commission has enacted BC Instrument 51-517 ("BCI 51-517"), Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirementswith Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020.

The Corporation will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to section 11 of BCI 51-517 in respect to the requirement to file its Annual Filings as required under NI 51-102 and NI 52-109.

The Corporation expects to file its Annual Filings on or about September 30th, 2020.

Management and insiders of the Corporation will be subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Corporation confirms that there have been no material developments, other than those disclosed through news releases, since the filing of its interim financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2020.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP.

"Graham Keevil"

CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Tajiri Resources Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 59.82
0.47 %
Novartis 78.95
0.22 %
Swisscom 511.20
-0.04 %
SGS 2’389.00
-0.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 370.80
-0.32 %
LafargeHolcim 43.08
-1.40 %
Givaudan 3’798.00
-1.43 %
ABB 23.37
-1.43 %
Sika 214.20
-1.47 %
Roche Hldg G 316.70
-1.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
27.08.20
Vontobel: Neue Produkte mit 50% Barriere und 1 Jahr fixer Laufzeit
27.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Einzelhandel – Kauflaune nimmt wieder zu / Flughafen – Neuorientierung nach Absturz
27.08.20
Bullen übernehmen das Ruder
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO büsst ein
Givaudan-Aktie leichter: Givaudan gibt Finanzziele bis 2025 bekannt
Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch
Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Evolva im ersten Semester von COVID-19 ausgebremst - Aktie fällt zurück
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Dow Jones schliesst freundlich, NASDAQ Composite nach Allzeithoch sehr fest -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit roter Tendenz
Nach Wirecard-Bilanzskandal: So können sich Privatanleger schützen
Molecular Partners weitet Verlust im ersten Halbjahr aus - MP-Aktie macht Verluste wett

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Die heimischen Märkte bewegten sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls leichte Abschläge. Die Indizes an der Wall Street tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Donnerstag vorwiegend Verluste aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB