26.09.2019 11:15:00

TaiwanTrade.com to Promote Taiwan Innovations in Indonesia

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to introduce more companies to the fast-growing market of Indonesia, BoFT of "MoEA" and TAITRA will be hosting TAIWAN EXPO in Surabaya, Indonesia from Sep. 26 to 28, 2019. The TaiwanTrade.com Digital Commerce Pavilion (booth number 1113) at the expo will showcase products from 30 manufacturers.

The Taiwantrade.com Digital Commerce Pavilion will exhibit a select range of products, including home appliances, 3C products, cosmeceutical products, Halal certified food, and maternal and infant products. More than 130 products and catalogs of 94 high-quality manufacturers from Taiwan will be exhibited. Among the showcase of innovations will be the 'Multi-Function Gas Stove' from Rekrow Industrial, the 'Mini Balloon LED Light' from Ching Yuang, the 'Mobile Phone Wireless Charger' from PowerFalcon, the 'Moisturizing and Whitening Pearl Cream' from Shen Hsiang Tang, the 'Halal Certified Black Sesame Cereal' from King Kung Health Food, and the 'Electric Nasal Aspirator' from Living Lab.

Visitors to the pavilion will also receive a 'RFID Smart Bracelet' that enables an O2O shopping experience. The bracelet will create a log of the visit and send the products browsed and their links to the user. The pavilion will stage daily interactive activities, including free giveaways for selfie check-ins, as well as exclusive free shipping and discount deals. In addition, Indonesian internet celebrity Achtasya Iman will be checking in on opening day to live-cast her hands-on Taiwan product experience to her fans.

In collaboration with blibli, Indonesia's second-largest e-commerce company, there will also be a 'blibli Taiwan Pavilion' to display some of Taiwan's best and latest innovations, including Taiwan Excellence Award winners 'Swimming Goggles with a Wide-Angle View of 170°' from First Rank, 'Ultra-Light Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket' from JNice Sport, 'Teething Toothbrush for Babies' from Farling Industrial, 'Star ONE GPS running watch' from Alatech Technology, and 'Long-lasting Bilayer Lipgloss and Face Pack' from Season Cosmetics.

According to Google, Southeast Asia is a fast-growing e-commerce market set to reach US$102 billion by 2025. Meanwhile, Indonesia's e-commerce development is the most promising, expected to reach US$46 billion and account for 45% of the total Southeast Asia market by 2025. Currently, e-commerce accounts for just 3% of Indonesia's retail sector. The prospect for vigorous e-commerce growth is continuing to attract large-scale foreign companies to invest in the country.

SOURCE TaiwanTrade.com

