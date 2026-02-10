Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’518 0.1%  SPI 18’689 0.3%  Dow 50’136 0.0%  DAX 25’015 1.2%  Euro 0.9136 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’059 1.0%  Gold 5’059 2.0%  Bitcoin 53’913 -1.5%  Dollar 0.7668 -1.2%  Öl 69.1 1.5% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche UBS Nestlé ABB Novo Nordisk Partners Group Novartis Logitech Swiss Life Siemens Energy Helvetia Baloise
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Ferrari präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Diese Eigenschaft ist laut Buffett der Schlüssel zum Erfolg
Ausblick: Spotify präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: TeamViewer stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
10.02.2026 01:30:25

Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open To The Upside

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Monday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 500 points or 1.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 32,400-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic amidst an extended rebound among technology companies and ahead of key U.S. data later this week. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the technology and plastics sectors, while the financial sector came in mixed. For the day, the index jumped 621.70 points or 1.96 percent to finish at 32,404.62 after trading between 31,956.21 and 32,666.05. Among the actives, CTBC Financial shed 0.47 percent, while Fubon Financial collected 1.52 percent, E Sun Financial dropped 0.88 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Formosa Plastics both jumped 1.97 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation improved 0.81 percent, Hon Hai Precision vaulted 1.63 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 1.72 percent, Catcher Technology tanked 2.25 percent, MediaTek surged 7.02 percent, Delta Electronics strengthened 1.72 percent, Novatek Microelectronics expanded 1.92 percent, Nan Ya Plastics soared 6.12 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.42 percent and Cathay Financial and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened lower on Monday but eventually moved up into the green to finish with modest gains.

The Dow rose 18.98 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 50,134.65, while the NASDAQ jumped 217.80 points or 0.95 percent to close at 23,249.02 and the S&P 500 added 34.13 points or 0.49 percent to end at 6,966.43.

The strength that has emerged on Wall Street reflected an extended rebound by tech stocks, which helped the strong upward move seen last Friday.

Software giant Oracle (ORCL) has helped lead the sector higher, spiking by 9.3 percent after D.A. Davidson upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Neutral.

The choppy trading came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of several key U.S. economic reports in the coming days. The Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which was delayed due to the brief government shutdown last week, is likely to be in the spotlight.

Gold prices moved sharply higher on Monday, extending last week's gains. Gold for February delivery surged $99.70 or 2 percent to $5,050.90 an ounce. The continued advance by the price of gold came amid weakness in the value of the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. dollar index sliding 0.7 percent.

Inside Trading & Investment

09.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Hohe Erwartungen und dünne Nerven
09.02.26 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 springt nach Wahlen auf Rekordhoch
09.02.26 Elon Musks Masterplan: Wie Raumfahrt, KI, Robotik und Elektromobilität zu einem revolutionären Tech-Ökosystem verschmelzen
09.02.26 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
06.02.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse auf Convertible AMD, Nvidia
05.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Short 14’055.24 19.29 SW7BIU
Short 14’328.32 13.92 BY8SXU
Short 14’886.42 8.77 S43BWU
SMI-Kurs: 13’517.73 09.02.2026 17:31:30
Long 12’921.92 19.29 STVB8U
Long 12’636.32 13.78 SYWB0U
Long 12’112.19 8.97 S99BXU
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Diese Eigenschaft ist laut Buffett der Schlüssel zum Erfolg
Edelmetall oder Zockerpapier? Wird es Silber wie der GameStop-Aktie ergehen?
DroneShield-Aktie in Grün: Das steckt hinter dem Kursplus
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Siemens Energy-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch vor den Zahlen: Hält die Rekordjagd dem Realitätscheck stand?
Bitcoin Sharpe-Ratio erreicht beunruhigend tiefe Werte
TUI-Aktie legt zu: Konzern setzt auf Expansion im Billigreisesegment
Dow schlussendlich kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesslich über 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
22:26 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow behauptet sich über 50.000-Punkte-Marke
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow behauptet sich über 50.000-Punkte-Marke
21:49 Selenskyj verspricht Hausbesitzern Hilfe bei Kauf von Generatoren
20:50 Devisen: Euro steigt über 1,19 US-Dollar
20:44 ROUNDUP 3: Stürzt Großbritanniens Premier über den Epstein-Skandal?
19:55 Aktien New York: Dow behauptet sich über 50.000-Punkte-Marke
19:34 Armenien und USA vereinbaren Atomkooperation
18:43 Ukraine kann auf EU-Hilfe für Ausbildungsstützpunkte hoffen
18:30 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne dank Wall Street und Japans Börse
18:28 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX mit Rekordhoch zum Wochenstart