Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 1,180 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 32,720-point plateau although it's expected to open to the upside on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat as tensions in the Middle East take a slight breather. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead. The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday with losses in all sectors, especially the technology, finance and plastics companies. For the day, the index stumbled 821.38 points or 2.45 percent to finish at 32,722.50 after trading between 32,461.09 and 33,334.00. Among the actives, Mega Financial shed 1.03 percent, while First Financial tumbled 2.26 percent, Fubon Financial retreated 2.03 percent, E Sun Financial slumped 2.04 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company declined 1.63 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation stumbled 1.90 percent, Hon Hai Precision plunged 3.45 percent, Largan Precision cratered 5.10 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 1.88 percent, MediaTek and Delta Electronics both plummeted 4.41 percent, Novatek Microelectronics dropped 3.38 percent, Formosa Plastics crashed 5.99 percent, Nan Ya Plastics sank 5.87 percent, Asia Cement lost 1.72 percent and Cathay Financial and CTBC Financial were unchanged. The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow surged 631.00 points or 1.38 percent to finish at 46,208.47, while the NASDAQ spiked 299.15 points or 1.38 percent to close at 21,946.76 and the S&P 500 rallied 74.52 points or 1.15 percent to end at 6,581.00.

The early rally on Wall Street came reaction to President Donald Trump backing down from his threats to "obliterate" Iran's power plants unless they fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

However, buying interest waned somewhat as the day progressed, as Iran's state-run media said the country's foreign ministry has denied negotiating with the U.S.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday after Trump's announcement that he ordered the U.S. forces to pause any planned attacks against Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $10.21 or 10.39 percent at $88.02 per barrel. Closer to home, Taiwan will provide February data for industrial production later today; in January, output was up 28.51 percent on year.