Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'832 0.5%  SPI 14'212 0.4%  Dow 35'273 0.5%  DAX 15'958 0.4%  Euro 0.9638 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'352 0.5%  Gold 1'990 -0.4%  Bitcoin 33'133 4.3%  Dollar 0.8848 0.1%  Öl 81.7 -0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Bayer10367293Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156ams24924656NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Top News
Warum Julius Bär unter dem SIGNA-Debakel stärker leidet als andere Banken
Das sollten Anleger über PayPal wissen
Bitcoin und Schuldenrefinanzierung im Fokus: S&P hat Bonitätseinstufung für El Salvador nach oben korrigiert
Goldman Sachs: Folgen des Israel-Krieges könnten auch Europas Wirtschaft treffen
Freundlicher Handel in New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 letztendlich steigen
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

23.11.2023 01:29:49

Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the seven-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 750 points or 4.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,310-point plateau although it may recover some of those losses on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the plastic and cement sectors, while the financials and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 106.44 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 17,310.26 after trading between 17,264.95 and 17,344.53.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.33 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.55 percent, First Financial slid 0.54 percent, Fubon Financial dipped 0.46 percent, E Sun Financial sank 0.78 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company retreated 1.37 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.60 percent, Hon Hai Precision lost 0.49 percent, Largan Precision fell 0.45 percent, MediaTek jumped 1.73 percent, Delta Electronics dropped 0.97 percent, Novatek Microelectronics rallied 1.32 percent, Formosa Plastics declined 0.73 percent, Nan Ya Plastics stumbled 1.58 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.24 percent, Taiwan Cement skidded 1.02 percent, China Steel gained 0.39 percent and Catcher Technology and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 184.74 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 35,273.03, while the NASDAQ gained 65.88 points or 0.46 percent to end at 14,265.86 and the S&P 500 rose 18.43 points or 0.41 percent to close at 4,556.62.

The strength on Wall Street came as continued optimism about the outlook for interest rates contributed to renewed buying interest following the previous day's pullback.

While the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting failed to provide any indications the central bank plans to cut interest rates in the near future, CME Group's FedWatch Tool suggests the next move will be a rate cut in mid-2024.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods pulled back by much more than expected in October.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday after data showed a notable increase in crude inventory in the U.S., and after OPEC postponed a key meeting by four days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.67 or 0.86 percent at $77.10 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide October figures for industrial production later today; in September, production was down 6.72 percent on year.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

22.11.23 Börse Aktuell – Eine wohlverdiente Pause
22.11.23 Julius Bär: 10.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Deutsche Bank AG
22.11.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 22.11.2023
22.11.23 SMI nimmt wichtige Hürde
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
22.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips treten auf der Stelle
21.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
21.11.23 KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'316.98 18.07 9XSSMU
Short 11'495.13 13.99 RSSM1U
Short 11'934.21 8.89 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'832.39 22.11.2023 17:30:34
Long 10'400.00 19.89
Long 10'161.88 13.90 T9SSMU
Long 9'695.18 8.71 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams OSRAM-Aktien geben weiter nach: Bezugsrechtehandel bei ams OSRAM
NVIDIA-Aktie in Rot: NVIDIA mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Julius Bär-Aktie schwächer: Finma überwacht offenbar Julius-Bär-Millionenkredit an SIGNA
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
DocMorris-Aktie erholt sich: DocMorris verschlankt Konzernleitung
Depot-Überblick: Diese Aktien hält Carl Icahn im dritten Quartal 2023 in seinem Depot
Deshalb klettert der Euro zum Dollar auf 3-Monats-Hoch - auch zum Franken stärker
Helvetia-Aktie verliert: Helvetia im dritten Quartal von hohen Unwetterschäden betroffen
ams Aktie News: Anleger schicken ams am Mittwochvormittag tief südwärts
SMI zieht zum Handelsende an -- US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit