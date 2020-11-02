Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sliding more than 350 points or 3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 12,550-point plateau and it figures to take further damage again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on disappointing earnings news, rising coronavirus cases and pre-election volatility in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the financial shares.

For the day, the index dropped 116.56 points or 0.92 percent to finish at the daily low of 12,546.34 after peaking at 12,656.29.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial added 0.66 percent, while Mega Financial was up 0.18 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.56 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.12 percent, First Financial lost 0.50 percent, E Sun Financial was down 0.21 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.14 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plummeted 6.83 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.64 percent, Largan Precision fell 0.33 percent, Catcher Technology tumbled 1.90 percent, MediaTek dropped 0.88 percent, Formosa Plastic rose 0.25 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.37 percent and Taiwan Cement advanced 0.50 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and moved deeper into the red as the day progressed, cutting into gains from the previous session.

The Dow shed 157.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,501.60, while the NASDAQ plunged 274.01 points or 2.45 percent to end at 10,911.59 and the S&P 500 sank 40.15 points or 1.21 percent to close at 3,269.96. For the week, the Dow shed 6.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 5.5 percent and the S&P fell 5.6 percent.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from a number of big-name tech companies, including Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Twitter (TWTR).

Lingering concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases also weighed on Wall Street along with uncertainty about this week's presidential election.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income rebounded more than anticipated in September, while the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment improved slightly more than estimated in October.

Crude oil prices sank again on Friday, extending the steep drop seen in the two previous sessions on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a renewed spike in coronavirus cases. Crude for December delivery fell $0.38 to a five-month low of $35.79 a barrel.