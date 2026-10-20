Taiwan Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had dropped almost 1,500 points or 3.1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 46,820-point plateau although it may find support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting likely in the oversold bourses, although the upside may be capped by increased oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the technology, semiconductor and financial shares were countered by gains from the glass and plastics companies.

For the day, the index lost 289.18 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 46,822.08 after trading between 46,170.00 and 46,844.64.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Monday; the NASDAQ and S&P 500 were in the green all day, while the Dow hugged the line and finished slightly under water.

The strength on Wall Street came amid a rebound by technology stocks, which moved back to the upside after seeing substantial weakness in the previous session.

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the tech sector's best performances, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 2 percent after plunging to a two-month closing low last Friday.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Home Builders noted a bigger-than-expected deterioration in U.S. homebuilder sentiment in the month of October.

Crude oil prices jumped again on Monday on escalating Middle East conflicts and regional supply fears. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $2.56 or 2.52 percent to $103.97 per barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release September figures for export orders later today; in August, orders skyrocketed 71.4 percent on year.