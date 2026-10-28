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28.10.2026 01:34:20

Taiwan Stock Market May See Additional Support On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had given up almost 820 points or 1.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 46,100-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is fairly optimistic on easing oil prices and strength among the technology companies. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the construction, automobile and financial companies were capped by weakness from the plastics and utilities.

For the day, the index rose 54.80 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 46,096.23 after trading between 45,676.67 and 46,585.45.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday; the S&P 500 and NASDAQ moved firmly into positive territory, while the Dow hugged the line all day and just barely managed to finish in the green.

The Dow rose 15.99 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 52,377.57, while the NASDAQ rallied 308.43 points or 1.18 percent to end at 26,477.81 and the S&P 500 added 45.83 points or 0.60 percent to end at 7,722.60.

Tech stocks continued to recover from the sharp pullback seen late last week amid renewed optimism about the artificial intelligence trade after AI giant Anthropic publicly filed for an initial public offering on Monday.

Potentially adding to the positive mood around AI, Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta (META) have announced they will partner to expand their work on Muse and the Muse family of models.

Corporate earnings were a mixed bag as JetBlue (JBLU) and UPS (UPS) reported strong results, while Boeing (BA) disappointed.

Crude oil prices slumped again on Tuesday on efforts by regional intermediaries in the gulf to defuse Middle East tensions. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery sank $1.73 or 1.70 percent at $100.03 per barrel.

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Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’186.54 19.92 S7BCRU
Short 15’495.69 13.98 SNBC4U
Short 16’089.03 8.87 S0B82U
SMI-Kurs: 14’597.63 27.10.2026 17:31:55
Long 13’985.71 19.52 SWBSHU
Long 13’668.55 13.72 SKBVGU
Long 13’097.42 8.95 SU3B7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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