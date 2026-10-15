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15.10.2026 02:33:12
Taiwan Stock Market May Hand Back Wednesday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday ended the four-ay losing streak in which it had dropped almost 1,500 points or 3.1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 48,625-point plateau although it may head south again on Thursday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on rising crude oil prices and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.
The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the plastics and financials were capped by weakness among the technology and semiconductor companies.
For the day, the index gained 284.52 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 48,625.83 after trading between 48,382.64 and 49,059.12.
The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but quickly tailed off and settled well under the unchanged line.
The Dow shed 48.62 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 51,621.48, while the NASDAQ tumbled 511.51 points or 1.88 percent to close at 26,692.87 and the S&P 500 slumped 86.51 points or 1.11 percent to end at 7,718.94.
The weakness on Wall Street came after the Labor Department released its closely watched report on consumer price inflation for September, which showed a bigger than expected increase in core consumer prices.
The bigger than expected increase in core prices led to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.
A sharp increase by the price of crude oil also weighed on stocks after the International Energy Agency warned that the recent escalation in attacks on regional energy infrastructure and tanker traffic in the Middle East is threatening to derail a recovery in oil supply. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery climbed $1.20 or 1.3 percent to $95.34 a barrel.
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