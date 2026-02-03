Taiwan Stock Market May Hand Back Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 1,200 points or 3.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 32,200-point plateau although it may face renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, with technology stocks expected to lead the markets lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and plastics companies.

For the day, the index jumped 571.33 points or 1.81 percent to finish at 32,195.36 after trading between 31,737.66 and 32,293.83.

Among the actives, Mega Financial was up 0.26 percent, while CTBC Financial added 0.39 percent, First Financial advanced 1.05 percent, Fubon Financial collected 1.44 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.30 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 1.98 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation perked 0.16 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.93 percent, Largan Precision fell 0.21 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.00 percent, MediaTek surged 5.28 percent, Delta Electronics and Nan Ya Plastics both spiked 3.40 percent, Novatek Microelectronics strengthened 1.36 percent, Formosa Plastics vaulted 1.47 percent, Asia Cement shed 0.58 percent and Cathay Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but quickly turned lower and spent the rest of the day largely under water.

The Dow dropped 166.67 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 49,240.99, while the NASDAQ tumbled 336.92 points or 1.43 percent to close at 23,255.19 and the S&P 500 sank 58.63 points or 0.84 percent to end at 6,917.81.

The weakness on Wall Street was largely due to a rotation out of technology stocks, as reflected by the steep drop by the NASDAQ.

The U.S. Software Index slumped to its lowest closing level in over nine months, while substantial weakness was also visible among semiconductor stocks.

Gold stocks also saw considerable strength amid a significant rebound by the price of the precious metal. Steel, energy and housing stocks also moved notably higher on the day, helping to limit the downside for the broader markets.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar index moved lower, while news of the U.S.-India trade agreement has led to anticipation of a spur in energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $1.10 or 1.77 percent at $63.24 per barrel.