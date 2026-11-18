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18.11.2026 01:30:19
Taiwan Stock Market May Give Up Support At 40,000 Points
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two consecutive trading days, tumbling almost 3,600 points or 8.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 40,090-point plateau and it may open under pressure again on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising oil prices and hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.
The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the technology, manufacturing and financial shares.
For the day, the index plunged 947.97 points or 2.31 percent to finish at 40,092,11 after trading between 39,786.45 and 41,533.84.
The lead from Wall Street remains bleak as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained well under water throughout the day, ending near session lows.
The Dow plunged 848.75 points or 1.64 percent to finish at 50,759.42, while the NASDAQ dropped 181.37 points or 0.74 percent to close at 24,328.38 and the S&P 500 sank 76.06 points or 1.03 percent to end at 7,340.53.
The weakness on Wall Street came amid lingering concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading. After the bell, Nvidia beat expectations on the top and bottom lines and offered strong guidance for the fourth quarter.
Reports of an outage for a highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications also added to jitters about the country's technology infrastructure.
Technology stocks weighed, while finance, oil, housing and utility stocks also showed moves to the downside and gold stocks bucked the downtrend.
Crude oil regained some ground on Tuesday amid concerns about increasing tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose $0.35 or 0.4 percent at $86.07 a barrel.
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