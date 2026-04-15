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15.04.2026 02:33:15

Taiwan Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, rallying almost 3,750 points or 11.4 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 36,300-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on tumbling crude oil prices and hopes for an end to hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the plastic and technology sectors, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index spiked 838.83 points or 2.37 percent to finish at 36,296.12 after trading between 35,584.09 and 36,341.44.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dipped 0.16 percent, while Mega Financial perked 0.13 percent, First Financial collected 0.53 percent, Fubon Financial slipped 0.19 percent, E Sun Financial gained 2.03 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company expanded 3.27 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.67 percent, Hon Hai Precision vaulted 3.75 percent, Largan Precision skyrocketed 9.88 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 2.60 percent, MediaTek soared 6.17 percent, Delta Electronics added 0.57 percent, Novatek Microelectronics climbed 1.01 percent, Formosa Plastics rallied 5.64 percent, Nan Ya Plastics spiked 3.85 percent and Asia Cement and CTBC Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened solidly in the green on Tuesday and continued to climb as the day progressed, ending at session highs.

The Dow jumped 317.74 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 48,535.99, while the NASDAQ soared 455.35 points or 1.96 percent to end at 23,639.08 and the S&P 500 rallied 81.14 points or 1.18 percent to close at 6,967.38.

The continued strength on Wall Street came amid optimism about a second round of talks between the U.S. and Iran over ending the Middle East conflict.

The news about potential negotiations contributed to a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil. In addition, the International Energy Agency's report cautioning crude oil "demand destruction" weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $7.18 or 7.25 percent at $91.90 per barrel.

Adding to the positive sentiment, a report from the Labor Department showed producer prices in the U.S. increased much less than expected last month.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

14.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Medmix AG
14.04.26 Hoffnung bleibt bestehen
14.04.26 Marktüberblick: Rebound im Software-Sektor
14.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Holcim, Swiss Re
14.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – GD100 im Blick
10.04.26 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’792.33 19.92 S0WBHU
Short 14’087.83 13.62 B5HSYU
Short 14’588.53 8.94 SSTBFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’269.77 14.04.2026 17:30:27
Long 12’721.41 19.62 S6DBXU
Long 12’420.22 13.69 SDDBDU
Long 11’912.87 8.94 SKTB3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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