13.01.2026 01:32:10 
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Galaxy Digital sieht Bitcoin 2026 in einer herausfordernden Phase
Apple-Aktie fester: Google-KI soll Siri auf ein neues Niveau heben - Alphabet übersteigt erstmals Börsenwert von 4 Billionen US-Dollar
Ausblick: JPMorgan Chase legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Aktien von Alibaba, Meituan und JD.com steigen: China geht gegen exzessiven Preiswettbewerb vor
Plus500 Depot
13.01.2026 01:32:10

Taiwan Stock Market May Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Monday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped almost 300 points or 0.9 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 30,570-point plateau and it's got a green light again for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with oil prices being the main catalyst to the upside. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion. The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the technology and plastics stocks were capped by weakness from the financial sector. For the day, the index advanced 278.33 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 30,567.29 after trading between 30,472.70 and 30,681.99. Among the actives, Mega Financial dropped 0.86 percent, while First Financial skidded 1.01 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.52 percent, E Sun Financial slumped 1.07 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company gained 0.60 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rose 0.36 percent, Hon Hai Precision sank 0.87 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 1.58 percent, Catcher Technology expanded 1.23 percent, MediaTek jumped 1.76 percent, Delta Electronics soared 3.94 percent, Novatek Microelectronics improved 0.79 percent, Formosa Plastics vaulted 1.22 percent, Nan Ya Plastics surged 4.52 percent, Asia Cement climbed 1.08 percent and Cathay Financial and CTBC Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened lower on Monday but managed to break into the green shortly thereafter.

The Dow added 86.13 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 49,590.20, while the NASDAQ gained 62.56 points or 0.26 percent to close at 23,733.90 and the S&P 500 rose 10.99 points or 0.16 percent to end at 6,977.27.

The initial pullback on Wall Street reflected concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence after Fed Chair Jerome Powell revealed that the U.S. central bank has been served subpoenas by the Department of Justice that threaten criminal charges.

Powell termed this action "unprecedented" and ascribed it to President Donald Trump's ongoing threats and pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders remain optimistic about the outlook for interest rates. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting later this month, the central bank is still likely to cut rates by at least another quarter point in the coming months.

Crude oil prices climbed on Monday as the increasing possibility of U.S. intervention to end the Iran turmoil sets off production disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $0.33 or 0.51 percent at $59.42 per barrel.

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

12.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Berichtssaison, Inflation und Politik als Taktgeber
12.01.26 Marktüberblick: TeamViewer-Aktie nach Zahlen gesucht
12.01.26 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
12.01.26 Longevity – Innovation für ein gesundes Morgen
09.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible AMD, Microsoft, Nvidia
08.01.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Amrize Ltd
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch: Lieferung von Lynx-Panzer für die Ukraine
Rheinmetall-Aktie-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet mit Overweight
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
UBS-Aktie letztlich unter Druck: Gemischte Reaktion auf strengere Kapitalvorgaben
Idorsia-Aktie schliesslich in Rot: Positive Studiendaten zu Lucerastat
Bayer-Aktie stärker: Bayer investiert in Früherkennung seltener Herzkrankheiten
Stadler Rail-Aktie tiefer: Neuer Auftrag aus Osteuropa sorgt für Aufmerksamkeit
DroneShield-Aktie in Rot: Fehlende Impulse zum Wochenstart - wann kommt neuer Schwung?
KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

Datum Titel
23:10 Trump: Zölle von 25 Prozent für Länder mit Iran-Geschäften
22:52 Gouverneur: Toter nach Drohnenangriff in Russland
22:51 Windparkbetreiber Orsted erringt Sieg vor US-Gericht
22:37 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stabiler Wochenstart - Weitere Rekorde
22:25 Aktien New York Schluss: Stabiler Wochenstart - Weitere Rekorde
21:42 ROUNDUP/Trump kokettiert: 'Amtierender Präsident Venezuelas'
21:29 Selenskyj warnt erneut vor massivem Angriff
21:00 Devisen: Euro weiter auf höherem Niveau zum schwächelnden Dollar
20:56 Medien: Trump empfängt Machado am Donnerstag im Weißen Haus
20:55 ROUNDUP: Allianz für kritische Rohstoffe - Kommen Mindestpreise?