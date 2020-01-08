08.01.2020 01:30:06

Taiwan Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 230 points or 2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Market now rests just above the 11,880-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday as the financial shares and technology stocks were mostly in the red, while the cement companies offered mild support.

For the day, the index dropped 73.04 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 11,880.32 after trading between 11,822.40 and 11,986.03.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.12 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.45 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.22 percent, First Financial lost 0.63 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.75 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation fell 0.31 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.55 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.96 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 1.26 percent, MediaTek added 0.47 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.10 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.35 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 0.49 percent and Mega Financial and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were lackluster on Tuesday and eventually finished in the red.

The Dow shed 119.70 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 28,583.68, while the NASDAQ eased 2.88 points or 0.03 percent to 9,068.58 and the S&P 500 fell 9.10 points or 0.28 percent to 3,237.18.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid uncertainty about the impact of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

While traders generally seem optimistic that the war of words between Washington and Tehran will not escalate into a full-fledged military conflict, the uncertainty has kept buying interest in check.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit shrank to its smallest level in three years in November. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector activity in the U.S. grew at a faster than expected pace in December.

Crude oil futures eased on Tuesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, after concerns about a U.S.-Iran standoff faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $62.70 a barrel.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Preisanstieg von Gold steht auf wackeligen Beinen
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
07.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
07.01.20
SMI zeigt sich robust
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Schweizer Finanzminister Maurer sieht Libra als gescheitertes Projekt
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Sony überrascht mit Elektroauto und Toyota baut Stadt der Zukunft
US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
UBS teilt europäische Vermögensverwaltung in drei Regionen auf - Aktie steigt deutlich
GM-Aktie leichter: General Motors verzeichnet höchsten Absatzrückgang in China
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Montag

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX dämmten ihre Gewinne am Nachmittag etwas ein. Die US-Indizes präsentierten sich mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Börsen legten zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;