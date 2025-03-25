Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’000 -0.6%  SPI 17’206 -0.5%  Dow 42’583 1.4%  DAX 22’853 -0.2%  Euro 0.9536 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’416 -0.2%  Gold 3’012 -0.5%  Bitcoin 77’177 1.9%  Dollar 0.8827 0.0%  Öl 73.0 1.3% 
Kreuzfahrtaktien gefragt: Analyst optimistisch für Norwegian und Royal Caribbean
Bullishes Chartmuster: Krypto-Analyst sieht Kurspotenzial bei XRP - SEC-Klage und ETFs im Fokus
Erfolgreiche Wetten gegen NVIDIA: Shortseller erzielen Milliarden im Jahr 2025
Siri-Debakel lastet auf Apple-Aktie: Experte sieht bei Apple fehlende Glaubwürdigkeit
US-Banken im Fokus: Welche Aktien jetzt besonders vielversprechend sind
25.03.2025 01:29:38

Taiwan Stock Market May End Losing Streak On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, slipping more than 270 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 22,100-point plateau although it figures to halt its slide on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with support expected from the technology stocks and oil companies. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the cement and plastics companies, while the financials and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 102.46 points or 0.46 percent to finish at the daily low of 22,106.64 after peaking at 22,380.73.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dipped 0.15 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.63 percent, CTBC Financial perked 0.16 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation fell 0.33 percent, Hon Hai Precision retreated 1.21 percent, Largan Precision declined 1.22 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.48 percent, Delta Electronics skidded 1.01 percent, Novatek Microelectronics gained 0.36 percent, Formosa Plastics slumped 1.02 percent, Nan Ya Plastics tumbled 1.37 percent, Asia Cement plunged 2.90 percent and First Financial, Fubon Financial, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and MediaTek were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 597.97 points or 1.42 percent to finish at 42,583.32, while the NASDAQ rallied 404.54 points or 2.27 percent to close at 18,188.59 and the S&P 500 gained 100.01 points or 1.76 percent to end at 5,767.57.

The support on Wall Street came on reports that President Donald Trump may hold back some of the reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2.

Semiconductor and networking stocks had a very good outing. Shares from steel, banking, retail and airline sectors too closed mostly higher.

Oil prices climbed higher on Monday after Trump announced a 25 percent secondary tariff on countries purchasing oil or gas from Venezuela. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May settled higher by $0.83 or 1.22 percent at $69.11 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide February figures for industrial production later today; in January, production was up 5.07 percent on year.

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.

✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie weit im Plus: BYD mit kräftigem Gewinnsprung
Novo Nordisk-Aktie unter Druck: Anleger zweifeln an CagriSema-Wirksamkeit
Bayer-Aktie bricht ein: US-Gericht urteilt gegen Bayer
Tesla-Aktie profitiert von Spekulationen über mildere Zölle
Hoffen auf moderatere Zollpolitik: Wall Street gewinnt -- SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Grün
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé am Montagnachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
Bitcoin Prognose: Geht es jetzt wieder in Richtung 90.000 US Dollar?
Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SMI fällt am Mittag
KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

