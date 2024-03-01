Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’439 0.2%  SPI 14’858 0.0%  Dow 38’996 0.1%  DAX 17’678 0.4%  Euro 0.9559 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’878 -0.1%  Gold 2’044 0.5%  Bitcoin 54’178 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8846 0.7%  Öl 83.6 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204ams24924656Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171
Top News
Februar 2024: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Daimler Truck legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Microsofts vergeblicher Versuch: Bing-Verkauf an Apple wegen Qualitätsproblemen 2018 vereitelt
Nach Zukauf: SNB trennt sich wieder von erheblichem Anteil ihrer Ballard Power-Aktien
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

01.03.2024 01:04:25

Taiwan Stock Market May Crack Resistance At 19,000 Points

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after halting the three-day winning streak in which it had rallied more than 270 points or 1.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 18,960-point plateau and it's likely to open in the green again on Friday.

The global forecast is upbeat on encouraging inflation data from the United States. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the technology and plastic sectors.

For the day, the index advanced 112.36 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 18,966.77 after trading between 18,794.62 and 19,019.69.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial jumped 1.69 percent, while Mega Financial strengthened 1.31 percent, CTBC Financial improved 1.38 percent, First Financial collected 0.74 percent, Fubon Financial rallied 1.64 percent, E Sun Financial added 0.60 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.15 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.45 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.48 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 1.89 percent, Catcher Technology increased 0.77 percent, MediaTek soared 2.24 percent, Delta Electronics spiked 1.90 percent, Novatek Microelectronics lost 0.66 percent, Formosa Plastics eased 0.14 percent, Nan Ya Plastics advanced 1.36 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.87 percent, China Steel dipped 0.20 percent and Taiwan Cement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher but quickly faded before later accelerating into the green to end near session highs.

The Dow added 47.37 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 38,996.39, while the NASDAQ jumped 144.18 points or 0.90 percent to end at 16,091.92 and the S&P 500 gained 26.51 points or 0.52 percent to close at 5,096.27.

The strength on Wall Street followed the release of a highly anticipated Commerce Department report showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in January.

The inflation readings are said to be favored by the Federal Reserve, and the data generated some optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

In other U.S. economic news, the Labor Department noted a bigger than expected increase in weekly jobless claims, while the National Association of Realtors unexpectedly saw a sharp pullback by pending home sales in January.

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday as concerns about reduced fuel demand outweighing hopes for the likely extension of production cuts by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April fell $0.28 or 0.4 percent at $78.26 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

✈️🚢 Haben sich Reiseaktien von den Auswirkungen der Pandemie erholt?
✈️ 🚢Welche Aktien haben eine solide Basis für die Zukunft?

Im Interview mit @TimSchaeferMedia , renommierter Finanzredakteur und Blogger, taucht David Kunz, Börsenexperte und COO der BX Swiss in die Welt der Reiseaktien ein und sprechen über die Erholung ✈️Fluggesellschaften und 🚢Kreuzfahrtaktien nach der Corona-Krise.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

29.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG
29.02.24 DAX 40 weiter auf Rekordhoch – Das ist für Anleger heute wichtig
29.02.24 Chip-Industrie: Die Taktfrequenz nimmt zu
29.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: Autos – Globales Schaulaufen in Genf/ASML / SAP – Europäisches High-Tech-Duo
29.02.24 SMI in Lauerstellung
29.02.24 Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
29.02.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: The tale of two yields
28.02.24 Marktüberblick: Lanxess mit Wertminderungsbedarf im Fokus
27.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’886.02 19.73 BVSSMU
Short 12’124.09 13.96 F1SSMU
Short 12’590.37 8.87 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’438.86 29.02.2024 17:30:01
Long 10’954.81 19.40 SSRM2U
Long 10’680.15 13.31 SSQMJU
Long 10’251.91 8.91 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Überraschung aus dem Kryptobereich: Warren Buffetts Spitzenreiter
ams OSRAM nimmt Wertberichtigungen von 600 bis 900 Millionen Euro vor - Aktie bricht um 38 % ein
US-Inflation weiter auf dem Rückmarsch
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit Verlusten
Vor Bitcoin-Halving im April: Lohnt sich Bitcoin-Mining aktuell?
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor
Idorsia-Aktie fällt nach Kurssprung letztlich zurück: Idorsia verschafft sich über Abkommen mit Viatris finanziellen Spielraum
Adecco-Aktie verlustreich: Adecco steigert im vierten Quartal Gewinn trotz sinkendem Umsatz
Fokus auf Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX beendet Handel nach neuem Rekordhoch in Grün -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
König der Magnificent 7: So steht es um die KI-Aktie NVIDIA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit