Taiwan Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, rallying almost 520 points or 3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,680-point plateau and it may extend its winning streak on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on earnings expectations and news. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the technology stocks, financial shares and cement companies.

For the day, the index soared 453.72 points or 2.63 percent to finish at 17,681.52 after trading between 17,499.85 and 17,682.97.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.15 percent, while Mega Financial perked 0.26 percent, CTBC Financial was up 0.18 percent, First Financial advanced 0.95 percent, Fubon Financial improved 1.12 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.61 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company surged 6.46 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 2.29 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.60 percent, Catcher Technology strengthened 1.53 percent, MediaTek soared 2.56 percent, Delta Electronics accelerated 2.89 percent, Novatek Microelectronics rose 0.39 percent, Formosa Plastics increased 0.14 percent, Nan Ya Plastics dipped 0.17 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.25 percent, Taiwan Cement rallied 1.09 percent, China Steel sank 0.60 percent and Largan Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened slightly higher on Friday but accelerated throughout the day, sending the S&P and Dow to record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 395.20 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 37,863.80, while the NASDAQ surged 255.37 points or 1.70 percent to end at 15,310.97 and the S&P 500 rallied 58.87 points or 1.23 percent to close at 4,839.81.

For the holiday-shortened week, the NASDAQ soared 2.3 percent, the S&P 500 shot up 1.2 percent and the Dow advanced by 0.7 percent.

The run to record highs on Wall Street reflected continued strength among tech stocks ahead of this week's earning news from companies like Intel (INTC), IBM Corp. (IBM) and Netflix (NFLX).

Meanwhile, the Dow received a boost from a surge by shares of Travelers (TRV), with the insurance giant spiking by 6.7 after the company reported Q4 earnings that exceeded estimates.

Economic data also fueled the rally after the University of Michigan released a report showing a significant improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment and a continued decrease in inflation expectations.

Crude oil prices turned lower on Friday, reflecting profit taking after recent gains while traders also weighed concerns about Middle East tensions against uncertainty about the outlook for global demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude for February delivery fell $0.67 or 0.9 percent to $73.41 a barrel. The more actively trade March contract slumped $0.70 or 1.0 percent to $73.25 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide December data for export orders and unemployment later today; in November, orders were up 1.0 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.37 percent.