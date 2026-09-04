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Plus500 Depot
04.09.2026 02:33:31

Taiwan Stock Market Due For Support On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two consecutive trading days, almost 1,100 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 45,850-point plateau although it figures to stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the technology and industrial companies were mitigated by support from the communications and financial sectors.

For the day, the index sank 307.06 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 45,857.66 after trading between 45,839.36 and 46,517.45.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and spent the whole day in the green, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 624.16 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 53,686.11, while the NASDAQ rallied 366.23 points or 1.40 percent to close at 26,584.06 and the S&P 500 climbed 81.11 points or 1.06 percent to end at 7,747.71.

The rally on Wall Street reflected easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates, as CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed a notable decrease in the likelihood of a rate hike later this month.

The drop came after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller remarked that he is leaning towards keeping rates steady at the upcoming meeting; those remarks contributed to a pullback by treasury yields, which also benefited stocks.

Traders were also looking ahead to the closely watched monthly employment report for August due later today, which could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices ticked higher on Thursday on hopes that the new wave of U.S. strikes on Iran will be limited. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $0.24 or 0.26 percent at $91.26 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat

Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.

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ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’965.22 19.41 SD2BJU
Short 15’262.08 13.74 S4BTCU
Short 15’815.42 8.95 SABWMU
SMI-Kurs: 14’394.77 03.09.2026 17:31:27
Long 13’760.30 19.41 SYB31U
Long 13’451.31 13.68 SHB7NU
Long 12’891.62 8.98 S4KBXU
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