SMI 13'324 0.0%  SPI 18'384 0.2%  Dow 48'996 -0.9%  DAX 25'122 0.9%  Euro 0.9314 0.2%  EStoxx50 5'924 -0.1%  Gold 4'457 -0.8%  Bitcoin 72'689 -2.5%  Dollar 0.7976 0.3%  Öl 60.4 -0.2% 
Fidelity-Ausblick 2026: Diese Qualitätsaktien trotzen unsicheren Zeiten
Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Grosser Fortschritt bei skalierbarer Quantencomputer-Steuerung
Warner Bros.-Aktie kaum beeindruckt: WBD-Board entscheidet gegen Paramounts Übernahmeangebot
Aktien schwächeln: BP und Corteva schmieden Bündnis für Herstellung von Biokraftstoffen
08.01.2026 01:31:20

Taiwan Shares May Take Further Damage On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 1,900 points or 6.3 percent to a record closing high. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 30,435-point plateau and it's expected to see continued consolidation on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak, as traders are expected to lock in gains with several markets at or near record highs. The European and U.S. markets were mostly in the red and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial and cement sectors, while the plastics were up and the technology shares were mixed.

For the day, the index stumbled 140.83 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 30,435.47 after trading between 30,306.16 and 30,570.26.

Among the actives, Mega Financial perked 0.12 percent, while CTBC Financial skidded 1.00 percent, First Financial fell 0.34 percent, Fubon Financial slumped 1.13 percent, E Sun Financial retreated 1.34 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 1.76 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skyrocketed 9.96 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.06 percent, Largan Precision added 0.59 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.48 percent, MediaTek tanked 2.30 percent, Delta Electronics rose 0.27 percent, Novatek Microelectronics surged 10.74 percent, Formosa Plastics vaulted 6.41 percent, Nan Ya Plastics soared 9.85 percent, Asia Cement stumbled 2.65 percent and Cathay Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened slightly higher on Wednesday and hugged the line for much of the day before a late slump saw them end mixed.

The Dow dropped 466.00 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 48,996.08, while the NASDAQ rose 37.10 points or 0.16 percent to close at 23,584.28 and the S&P 500 sank 23.89 points or 0.34 percent to end at 6,920.93.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders took a step back to assess the recent strength in the markets, which lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs on Tuesday.

Traders were also digesting the latest U.S. economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment increased less than expected in December.

Also, the Labor Department said job openings in the U.S. fell more than expected in November, while the Institute for Supply Management noted an unexpected increase by its reading on U.S. service sector activity in December.

Crude oil prices plunged again on Wednesday due to emerging supply side concerns following U.S. attempts to gain control of Venezuelan oil wealth. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was down $1.11 or 1.94 percent at $56.02 per barrel.

Inside Trading & Investment

07.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Givaudan SA, VAT Group AG, Lonza Group AG, Amrize Ltd
07.01.26 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
07.01.26 Marktüberblick: Daimler Truck gesucht
07.01.26 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
07.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Vor der 25‘000er-Barriere
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Breite Verfügbarkeit von Wegovy-Pille in den USA treibt Novo Nordisk-Aktie erneut kräftig nach oben
Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
DroneShield-Aktie nach Höhenflug leichter: Neuer COO bleibt im Blick - ADF-Partnerschaft wird fortgesetzt
Bayer-Aktie fällt trotzdem ins Minus: Sevabertinib bekommt Breakthrough-Therapy-Status in den USA und China
VW-Aktie sinkt: Volkswagen meldet stark rückläufige Absatzzahlen in den USA - VW-Töchter zu Rückrufaktion gezwungen
Gold und Small-Cap-KI-Aktien: Das sind die Anlagetrends 2026 laut einer Goldman Sachs-Umfrage
Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
Top-Performer 2026? Darum setzt ein Analyst lieber auf NVIDIA-Rivale AMD
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: Barclays Capital vergibt höhere Einstufung

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
23:59 ROUNDUP 2: Wegner wegen Tennis-Match in Berliner Stromkrise unter Druck
23:50 Senatorin spielte mit Wegner in Stromkrise Tennis
23:47 Tödliche Schüsse: Gouverneur kritisiert Trump
23:47 Experte: Weltordnung mit fünf Mächten könnte stabil sein
22:43 USA: Beschlagnahmter Tanker transportiert Öl auch aus Iran
22:43 Nach Stromausfall: Offizielle Entwarnung
22:27 GNW-News: GenAI-Unternehmen Articul8 AI sammelt unter der Führung von Adara Ventures Serie-B-Finanzmittel und übertrifft in weniger als zwei Jahren eine Bewe...
22:19 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Rekordjagd beendet - Trump verunsichert Anleger
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow beendet Rekordjagd - Trump verunsichert Anleger
22:03 ROUNDUP: Tote nach Angriff auf Häfen bei Odessa