Taiwan Shares May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, improving almost 1,350 points or 4.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan stock market now rests just above the 28,800-point plateau although it's overdue for profit taking on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with profit taking expected ahead of the end of the year. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 254.87 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 28,810.89 after trading between 28,595.35 and 28,841.64.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial jumped 1.60 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.62 percent, CTBC Financial collected 1.20 percent, Fubon Financial climbed 1.24 percent, E Sun Financial retreated 1.46 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company vaulted 1.32 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation lost 0.60 percent, Hon Hai Precision spiked 2.44 percent, Largan Precision soared 4.82 percent, Catcher Technology tumbled 1.67 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.53 percent, Delta Electronics added 0.63 percent, Novatek Microelectronics advanced 0.80 percent, Formosa Plastics sank 0.63 percent, Nan Ya Plastics accelerated 2.09 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.27 percent and First Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened under water on Monday and stayed that way throughout the trading day.

The Dow dropped 249.04 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 48,461.93, while the NASDAQ sank 118.75 points or 0.50 percent to and at 23,474.35 and the S&P 500 shed 24.20 points or 0.35 percent to close at 6,905.74.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected profit taking, as some traders looked to cash in on recent gains going into the end of the year.

A pullback by big-name tech companies also weighed on the markets, with Nvidia (NVDA) and Oracle (ORCL) showing notable moves to the downside.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales in the U.S. shot up much more than expected in November.

Crude oil prices surged on Monday, with Russia-Ukraine attacks continuing, the U.S.-Venezuela conflict escalating, and fresh conflicts brewing in the Middle East - all increasing supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $1.25 or 2.20 percent at $57.99 per barrel.