03.03.2020 01:30:05

Taiwan Shares May Find Traction On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, dropping almost 370 points or 3.3 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,170-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the green on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for stimulus following weeks of heavy selling. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 121.71 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 11,170.46 after trading between 11,049.85 and 11,282.05.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial and Hon Hai Precision both dropped 1.37 percent, while Mega Financial declined 1.24 percent, CTBC Financial shed 1.98 percent, Fubon Financial lost 1.12 percent, First Financial fell 2.11 percent, E Sun Financial slid 1.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.58 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation fell 0.33 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.13 percent, Catcher Technology sank 1.27 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.83 percent, Asia Cement plunged 1.01 percent and Taiwan Cement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks rebounded on Monday from the worst session since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Dow surged 1,293.96 points or 5.09 percent to end at 26,703.32, while the NASDAQ soared 384.80 points or 4.49 percent to 8,952.17 and the S&P 500 spiked 136.01 points or 4.60 percent to 3,090.23.

The rebound on Wall Street was due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off in recent sessions. Traders also seem optimistic about central banks around the world taking action to counteract the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported a slight expansion in manufacturing activity in February. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed construction spending in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Monday as traders bet on hopes that OPEC and its allies will significantly cut crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.99 or 4.5 percent at $46.75 a barrel.

