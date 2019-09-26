26.09.2019 11:12:00

Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion Presents Taiwan's Smart Medical Industry

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion has gathered 7 high-quality companies to present the specialties and strengths of Taiwan's smart medical industry, including international patient service, genetic counseling services, cosmetic medicine and high-level health examination teleconsultations, as well as the healthcare information system.

Taiwan's cutting-edge medical technology has been booming with the advancement of medical equipment and integration with Taiwan's ICT infrastructure. This has led to the vigorous development of a vibrant health industry allowing people to enjoy better and more comfortable lives.

More than 420,000 foreign patients came to Taiwan for medical services in 2018, with one-third of those coming from Southeast Asia. Visitors from Indonesia accounted for nearly 24,000 of those seeking treatment in Taiwan.

To enhance the cooperation between Taiwan and Indonesia, TAITRA will host a medical seminar on September 27th, which will bring an abundance of mutual benefits and cooperative opportunities between Indonesia and Taiwan's professional medical expertise, services, and medical technology and systems.

Taiwan Healthcare is proud to welcome all guests to visit the Pavilion in the Taiwan Expo. If guests have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

TAIWAN TRADE CENTER, JAKARTA
Tel：+62-21-5741102
Fax：62-21-5741082
e-mail: jakarta@taitra.org.tw  

SOURCE Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion

