SMI 10’877 -0.1%  SPI 13’495 -0.3%  Dow 30’931 0.4%  DAX 13’815 -0.2%  Euro 1.0778 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’595 -0.2%  Gold 1’840 0.2%  Bitcoin 32’612 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8885 -0.3%  Öl 56.0 2.2% 
20.01.2021 03:52:00

Taiwan government leading 100 Startups in five major industry for CES2021

Collaborating with 32 Organizations and Showcasing 100 Featured Taiwan Startups

TAIPEI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, the global economy faced the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the US-China trade war. While the economies around the world were critically affected, Taiwan was able to break through the predicament and make extraordinary performances in foreign trade and industry development. Innovation plays a pivotal role in achieving such incredible results. In particular, Taiwan's flourishing startups are also an essential momentum of driving the economy and the country's industrial upgrading and transformation. In CES 2021, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) is supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) along with 31 organizations and the 100 featured high-potential Taiwanese startups. TTA Taiwan Tech Pavilion is the place for you to witness the amazing innovative energy of Taiwan.

TTA supports Taiwanese Startups to shine at CES 2021 with digital marketing

Zheng-Zhong Wu, Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), indicated that it is necessary to establish the "Taiwan 2030 Science and Technology Vision" by contributing six significant issues. The sectors included deepening biotech and medical industry, developing Generation A Semiconductor Technology, encouraging digital transformation, building 6G network, establishing reliable information security, and constructing a complete network infrastructure. To reach the six primary goals, "technology startups" are one of the key players. After years of efforts made by MOST, the momentum of innovation in Taiwan is vibrant. Take this year's CES 2021, for example; the "TTA Taiwan Technology Pavilion" is a great way to leverage digital marketing and show the significant potential of Taiwan's innovative energy. The journey to connect resources of the world with Taiwanese startups continues.

iStaging builds the very first and eye-catching virtual pavilion of Taiwan Startups

By entering the "TTA Taiwan Technology Pavilion" curated by MOST and iStaging, a Taiwanese AR/VR startup, visitors can turn on full screen mode to enjoy the 360 degree virtual environment. The five major virtual stages include Healthcare & Wellness, Smart Living, Cybersecurity & Cloud Solution, Tech for Good, and Mobility Tech. Facilitated by the customized digital marketing resources of MOST, participants can meet virtually with peerless startups such as 3drens, AV Mapping, Additive Intelligence, P-Waver, Agromeans (MeansGood), Aiphas, AuthMe, BayPay, etc. Each of the featured startups is presenting exclusive innovative products, services, and solutions.

In addition to the cutting-edge products, this virtual pavilion also features "TourRing." This online touring service not only supports cross-regional/international remote viewing but also spontaneously introduces products, exhibitors, and booths with images. TourRing allows visitors to find products of interest quickly. Moreover, the exhibiting startups can monitor the online traffic and retrieve data from the back-end analysis platform, including messages, likes, countries, dwelling time, and further contact with potential buyers to create business opportunities.

Technology startups are the key driving force for a country's economic growth and industry upgrading and transformation. In the past few years, MOST has been actively promoting various innovation and entrepreneurship related policies, and has successfully commercialized numerous scientific researches. MOST's efforts have brought endless stamina into economic growth and industrial development in Taiwan. By looking forward to the future, MOST will continue to optimize innovation and entrepreneurship policies, and will further facilitate digital marketing solutions, like the TTA Taiwan Technology Pavilion at CES 2021, to unveil the best Taiwanese startups to the world.

TTA – VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3aprxt

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 64.80
1.98 %
Roche Hldg G 318.20
1.03 %
Novartis 85.52
0.58 %
Givaudan 3’554.00
0.31 %
Geberit 557.40
0.07 %
Swiss Re 83.66
-0.99 %
LafargeHolcim 50.64
-1.17 %
UBS Group 13.22
-1.45 %
CS Group 12.17
-1.46 %
CieFinRichemont 83.54
-2.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.01.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Geberit AG, Adecco Group AG, Lonza Group AG
19.01.21
Grains and Currencies Diverge
19.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Tech-Gigant Baidu geht unter die Elektroautobauer
19.01.21
SMI vor Test der 11.000er-Marke?
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lindt & Sprüngli verdoppelt Umsätze im Onlinegeschäft - Aktie dennoch im Sinkflug
Logitech-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Logitech legt im Weihnachtsquartal kräftig zu und erhöht Prognosen erneut
Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
EU-Kommission will Euro als Weltwährung stärken
Lonza-Aktie tiefer: Lonza will zwei Fabriken in Frankreich und Schottland an NextPharma verkaufen
Designierte US-Finanzministerin Yellen gegen gezielte Schwächung des Dollar
FedEx will bis zu 6300 Stellen in Europa streichen - Aktie legt zu
Goldman Sachs wird zum Snap-Bullen und hebt Kursziel deutlich an
Apple-Fans aufgepasst: Um diese Neuheiten dürfe Apple seine Produktpalette 2021 erweitern
Marktkorrektur 2021: Stratege der Saxo Bank warnt vor Parallelen zum Jahr 2000

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich seitwärts. Der DAX gab schlussendliche nach. Nach der Feiertagspause ging es an den US-Börsen am Dienstag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Dienstag keine einheitliche Entwicklung zu sehen, die Gewinne überwogen jedoch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit