Taiwan Franchise Brands Ready to Shine in FLAsia 2019

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) held in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore every year showcases the most innovative and unique brands from all over the world. As the platform to help franchisers and licensors capture business opportunities, FLAsia will be held from October 24 to October 26, 2019. This year Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) has gathered 11 companies to present their brands in the Taiwan Franchise Brand Pavilion of FLAsia 2019, organised by Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA, TAITRA.

Creative products from Taiwan such as disposable eco bags patented by 'LeeMay' for take-out drinks and elderly assistant tools of 'Best Loving' will make their debut at FLAsia. Snow ice of 'Sweet Rainbow', croissants of 'HAZUKIDO' and oriental snacks Yu Fu Yuan such as cube steak, cheese octopus balls, sweet & sour chicken will be there for foodies at Chinese Night Market. In the meantime, Chinese-Western fusion brunch 'HONG YA HAMBURGER' and the hot pot franchise 'NING CHI' are ready to share their new menus and secret sauces with the visitors of FLAsia 2019. The famous bubble teas 'CoCo', 'Mr. Sun', and 'Lamour' will prepare for visitors their new flavors with fresh fruits.

Adhering to the true spirit of Shokunin from Japan, 'HAZUKIDO' only uses the highest quality ingredients. Pastry is baked freshly onsite, tantalizing visitors with the fragrance of the natural butter and exquisiteness of crispy texture. 'NING CHI' is the founder of Taiwan's Hottest Chili Sauce and its Hot Pot Franchise. This Taiwanese condiment contains only fresh chili and is blended with soybean oil, Sichuan pepper, salt and sugar. One only needs a tip of a teaspoon to add an exotic spicy flavor when cooking or dipping.

Seeking to promote the cooperation between franchise brands in Taiwan and companies from the rest of the world, Taiwan Franchise Brand Pavilion will showcase the reputable brands in Booth F11 of Hall A, FLAsia 2019. 2019 Singapore International Franchise Biz Matchmaking will also be held in the L3 Cassia Junior Ballroom 3211-3212, in the afternoon of October 24. To discover innovative and unique franchise brands and products from Taiwan, please visit FLAsia 2019 between October 24 to 26, in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Organizer:

Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA

Taiwan External Trade Development Council, TAITRA

Address:

Booth no. F11, Hall A of Marina Bay Sands (Sands Expo and Convention Centre), 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018971