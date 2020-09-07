Taiwan Cement Obtains First Product Carbon Footprint Label, Aspires to Achieve Carbon Neutral Products in 2050

TAIPEI, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Cement Corp. ("TCC") takes a leap forward on the effort to reduce carbon emissions! At the beginning of August 2020, TCC completed the structure of product category rules (PCR) and was inspected by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) of the Executive Yuan to obtain the first cement product carbon footprint label in Taiwan. TCC's products will be marked with carbon footprint labels as soon as the fourth quarter of 2020, a new milestone for TCC. At the same time, TCC announced support for Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) "2050 Climate Ambition" statement with 40 international enterprises on September 1st, 2020 to continue lowering carbon footprint of cement and RMC products, and aims to deliver carbon neutral concrete by 2050.

TCC Chairperson Nelson Chang stated "The human body is created by natural law and the laws of physics. Humans should be able to live in harmony with the environment and take care of each other. Environment, human's final frontier. These are the voyages of Taiwan Cement. To seek out new ways of life and new civic responsibility." Chairperson Chang also noted "Only when we understand the environment and ourselves, can we elevate ourselves truly. Human society and natural environment should be able to improve at the same time without seriously affecting our planet. So carbon dioxide emission and the balance of nature is the challenge of our cement industry. Taiwan Cement will do our best to fulfill our responsibility and obligation to Earth."

TCC began the Science-Based Target project in 2019 and became the first cement company in the Greater China region to complete target setting and was approved by Science-Based Target initiatives (SBTi) in June 2020. Following the science-based methods promoted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) from United Nations, TCC set the target to reduce carbon emissions by 11% in 2025, using 2016 emissions as the base.

Now, TCC further announces joint commitments with the international cement industry on the aspiration to lower carbon footprint of cement and RMC products and aims to deliver carbon neutral concrete by 2050.

On top of the commitments, TCC completed carbon footprint certification for the most popular cement products, Portland Type I cement and RMC 3000psi, in July 2020. In August 2020, TCC obtained the first cement product carbon footprint label issued by the EPA.

The "2050 Climate Ambition" was launched by GCCA, the most influential international cement association with CEOs of member companies hold annual meetings to discuss sustainability solutions. Member companies include industry leading firms such as LafargeHolcim, China National Building Material (CNBM), Heidelberg, Cemex, CRH, and Taiwan Cement. The "2050 Climate Ambition" is the first joint statement supported by the cement industry around the world.

TCC is the world's eighth largest cement company according to Global Cement Magazine and Chairperson Chang was invited to show support of GCCA's "2050 Climate Ambition" statement by providing a quote and a short film. The quote and the short film are also published on the GCCA official website. https://gccassociation.org/climate-ambition.

