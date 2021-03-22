SMI 10’945 -0.3%  SPI 13’862 0.0%  Dow 32’628 -0.7%  DAX 14’621 -1.1%  Euro 1.1055 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’837 -0.8%  Gold 1’732 -0.5%  Bitcoin 53’706 0.5%  Dollar 0.9304 0.1%  Öl 64.0 -0.8% 

22.03.2021 08:06:00

Taiwan Cement Announces FY2020 Financial Results

TAIPEI, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Cement (1101 TT) announced the following consolidated financial results for the year ended on December 31st, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

  • Revenue was NT$114.36 billion
  • Gross profit margin was 32.87% compared to 29.25% in FY2019
  • Operating income was NT$31.34 billion
  • Net income was NT$25.09 billion, an increase of 3.67%
  • Basic earnings per share was NT$4.32, an increase of 2.37% compared to adjusted 2019 EPS of NT$4.22 due to stock dividends distributed in 2020
  • FY2020 cash dividend payout ratio at 81%

Edward Huang, Senior Vice President and Spokesperson, said today:

"In 2020, Taiwan Cement made achievements in many aspects. In additional to our sound financial performance, we also committed to Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) Climate Ambition aspiring to deliver carbon neutral concrete to society by 2050. Even though challenges such as COVID-19, global economic volatility, and climate change remain in 2021, Taiwan Cement is well-prepared as we continue to see stable profits in the cement industry, expand our waste treatment and energy businesses, and moving toward our carbon emissions reduction targets."

Taiwan Cement recently obtained Leadership Status in CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating (SER). This is the first time a large-size enterprise among Taiwan's traditional industry to be awarded with such honor. At the same time, Taiwan Cement has been included for the first time in S&P Global's The Sustainability Yearbook for 2021.

SOURCE Taiwan Cement Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

06:49 Daily Markets: SMI – Zurück ans Rallyhoch / Netflix – Verkäufer erhöhen den Druck
19.03.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
19.03.21 Powell-Impulse bereits verpufft
19.03.21 In Blockchain investieren, aber wie? | BX Swiss TV
18.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kraft Heinz Co
mehr

https://youtu.be/jTMgZiH60KE

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was genau hinter dem ersten Blockchain ETF am Markt steckt. In Zusammenarbeit mit Elwood, einem Crypto Assetmanager, nimmt Invesco die gesamte Blockchain-Infrastruktur unter die Lupe und gestaltet mit Indices und einem ersten ETF die Kryptowelt mit.

In Blockchain investieren, aber wie? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Barrick Gold-CEO zuversichtlich für Zukunft des Goldpreises
Ölpreisverfall: Gewinn von Saudi Aramco bricht ein
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Millionenentschädigung gefordert: SGS sieht sich mit Korruptionsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Bitcoin: Krypto-Experte Bobby Lee nimmt Mega-Kursprognose leicht zurück
MTC-Division: Montana Aerospace-Aktie offenbar vor Gang an die SIX
Wasserstoff-Startup im Fokus: Fonds von Bill Gates investiert in israelischen Elektrolyse-Optimierer H2Pro
Studie zu neuen Marktteilnehmern: Diesen Einfluss haben Robinhood-Trader auf den Aktienmarkt
Citibank: Bitcoin ist der "Polarstern im Bereich der digitalen Assets"
Virus verschwindet nicht: BioNTech-Gründer rechnen mit Ende der Lockdowns bis Herbst

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit