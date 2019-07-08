08.07.2019 03:10:00

Taiwan Bubble Tea and Halal Products have Landed in Malaysia

BAYAN LEPAS, Malaysia, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halal bubble tea? That's right! The ever-popular bubble tea from Taiwan is made using halal raw material which makes it the ideal beverage for the Muslim community in Malaysia and beyond.

The Taiwan Expo 2019, held on the 5th and 6th of July at Penang's Setia SPICE Convention Centre, features the best halal products from Taiwan at the Taiwan Halal & Bubble Tea Pavilion. With the Penang government actively developing its halal industry, there are plenty of business opportunities between Taiwanese halal products manufacturers and Malaysian businesses waiting to be explored. Taiwanese halal products are highly regarded for the high-quality production and attractive packaging, and the products on display at this year's expo include many halal food & beverage items, halal beauty products and halal agricultural products.

The main exhibitors at the halal pavilion include five of the most iconic halal products and bubble tea makers in Taiwan, including Shih Chen Foods, Yilan Anyong LOHAS, FuFann Enterprise, Kuojer Enterpreise and Yung Soon Lih Food Machine. The companies will be showcasing their instant milk tea, premium fish essence, coconut paste, bubble tea raw ingredient, and multifunctional bubble tea cooker respectively.

The Taiwan Halal Products & Bubble Tea Sharing Session scheduled for the second day (6 July) is not to be missed. Amongst the activities lined up include halal cosmetic products feature by local social influencers as well as a special cooking demonstration by Penang's own celebrity chef Nurilkarim who will be whipping up delectable Nyonya Asam Fish Curry, Pineapple and Cucumber Acar (salad) using Taiwanese halal products. The media and halal industry players are welcome to join for this culinary delight.

As of today, Taiwan has more than 1,000 halal-certified manufacturers and eateries compared to the 500 each in Japan and South Korea. Taiwan has put significant effort and resources in developing its halal industry, and Malaysia, with more than 20 million Muslims as well as being the most advanced Muslim market in Southeast Asia, is one of Taiwan's most important target markets. In addition, the long-standing friendly relationship between Malaysia and Taiwan provide considerable room for further cooperation in the halal sphere.

Taiwan Halal organised by Taitra.

SOURCE Taiwan Halal by TAITRA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

05.07.19
Benzin könnte wieder teurer werden
05.07.19
SMI schaltet vor US-Jobreport einen Gang zurück
05.07.19
Daily Markets: Silber – Für eine Trendwende noch zu wenig / Partners Group – Entscheidende Phase beginnt
04.07.19
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Dr. Doom" warnt vor weltweiter Rezession 2020: Massive Kritik an Bitcoin & Co.
Darum kann Apple von den Schwierigkeiten bei Huawei profitieren
KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank rechnet mit Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal: Abbau von rund 18'000 Stellen - Umbau im Vorstand
Bitcoin-Experte: Warum Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Dash, Iota & Co. dem Tode geweiht sind
Facebook-Kryptowährung: Illegales Potenzial bei Libra befürchtet
So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. heute
ABB-Aktien erneut schwächer nach weiterem vorsichtigen Ausblick
Deutsche Bank vor Konzernumbau - Wechsel im Vorstand erwartet
KW 27: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende unentschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab letztlich nach. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. In den USA dominierten nach dem Feiertag die Bären. In Asien war keine einheitliche Richtung auszumachen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB