Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’543 0.1%  SPI 17’254 0.2%  Dow 45’752 -0.8%  DAX 23’279 0.5%  Euro 0.9289 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’570 0.5%  Gold 4’077 0.0%  Bitcoin 70’862 -3.7%  Dollar 0.8059 0.0%  Öl 63.1 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882VAT31186490Novartis1200526Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Musk plant grosse Veränderungen für Robotaxis
Abermals Kursverluste bei der Plug Power-Aktie
Palantir-Aktie setzt Kurskorrektur fort - Bewertungsbedenken bleiben
NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht dennoch ab: Gewinn und Umsatz klettern weiter kräftig
NVIDIA mit starken Zahlen: Das bedeuten die Ergebnisse für die Aktien von AMD und Broadcom
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
21.11.2025 01:30:52

Taiwan Bourse Tipped To Open Under Water On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday ended the two-day slide in which it had dropped more than 870 points or 3.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 27,420-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on a declining outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the technology stocks, financial shares and plastics companies.

For the day, the index rallied 846.24 points or 3.18 percent to finish at 27,426.36 after trading between 27,183.03 and 27,493.63.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dipped 0.17 percent, while Mega Financial jumped 1.80 percent, First Financial collected 1.62 percent, Fubon Financial strengthened 1.36 percent, E Sun Financial added 0.67 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company accelerated 4.30 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation gained 0.68 percent, Hon Hai Precision spiked 3.28 percent, Largan Precision rallied 3.37 percent, Catcher Technology expanded 1.69 percent, MediaTek vaulted 2.16 percent, Delta Electronics surged 6.71 percent, Novatek Microelectronics rose 0.26 percent, Formosa Plastics soared 3.12 percent, Nan Ya Plastics skyrocketed 5.20 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.27 percent and CTBC Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages were unable to hold early gains on Thursday and finished deeply under water.

The Dow stumbled 386.51 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 45,752.26, while the NASDAQ plummeted 486.18 points or 2.15 percent to close at 22,078.05 and the S&P 500 dropped 103.40 points or 1.56 percent to end at 6,538.76.

The early rally on Wall Street was a positive reaction to highly anticipated earnings news from market leader and AI darling Nvidia (NVDA), which reported better than expected third quarter results and providing upbeat guidance - although the stock tumbled later in the day.

The subsequent downturn by the broader markets reflected concerns about the outlook for interest rates after the release of the Labor Department's long-delayed jobs report for September. While the report showed an unexpected uptick by the unemployment rate, job growth in September far exceeded economist estimates.

The mixed data further eroded confidence that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by another quarter point in December. While CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates the chances of a rate cut next month have risen to 39.8 percent from 30.1 percent on Wednesday, that figure is down sharply from 98.8 percent a month ago.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Thursday as investors assessed reports of renewed efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war ahead of the U.S. deadline. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $0.27 or 0.44 percent at $59.18 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Könnte der aktuelle KI-Boom an den Börsen in einen Crash münden – ähnlich wie 1929 oder zur Dotcom-Blase? 📉💻

In diesem spannenden Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer sprechen wir über Parallelen zum historischen Börsencrash, die massive Überbewertung vieler Tech- und KI-Aktien wie Nvidia, Palantir oder Microsoft – und was das für Langfristanleger bedeutet. Ist der Hype finanziell überhaupt noch tragbar? Wie positionieren sich Insider und Grossinvestoren wie Warren Buffett oder Peter Thiel?

💬 Welche Risiken birgt der aktuelle KI-Hype?
💬 Was sagen Insiderverkäufe und Bewertungen über die Marktlage?
💬 Wie sollte man sich als Privatanleger jetzt aufstellen?

Ein Interview für alle, die sich fragen: Ist das noch Wachstum oder schon Wahnsinn?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Inside Trading & Investment

20.11.25 Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929
20.11.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
20.11.25 Erweitertes Basiswertangebot mit «Foreign Exchange» (FX) und «Precious Metals» (PM) für Anlageprodukte
20.11.25 Talfahrt fürs Erste beendet
20.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz – Keine Freudensprünge/adidas/Zalando – Gemeinsam im Formtief
20.11.25 Marktüberblick: Gute Stimmung dank NVIDIA
18.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Swisscom, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’066.51 19.89 U5BSSU
Short 13’334.71 13.85 B6CSKU
Short 13’820.84 8.98 SSUB2U
SMI-Kurs: 12’543.06 20.11.2025 17:30:18
Long 12’035.25 19.28 SZ8B6U
Long 11’760.87 13.62 SHFB5U
Long 11’281.33 8.98 SJ9BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch DZ BANK
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht dennoch ab: Gewinn und Umsatz klettern weiter kräftig
Trotz starker NVIDIA-Zahlen: Bitcoin sinkt auf Tief seit April - Geringere Wahrscheinlichkeit für Zinssenkung
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Warburg Research stuft Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Hold ein
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
NVIDIA mit starken Zahlen: Das bedeuten die Ergebnisse für die Aktien von AMD und Broadcom

Top-Rankings

Bridgewaters Q3-Umbau: Diese Aktien rückten in den Fokus
Portfolio-Überblick
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Im dritten Quartal 2025 hat sich in David Einhorns Greenlight Capital-Portfolio erneut einiges g ...
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:18 ROUNDUP: Autismus nach Impfung? US-Behörde ändert Infos auf Website
23:00 Wadephul: Jedes Engagement für Friedenslösung richtig
22:26 AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Nvidia endet schwach - KI-Gigant beruhigt Markt nur kurz
22:23 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Euphorie über Nvidia-Zahlen hält nicht lange an
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Euphorie über Nvidia-Zahlen hält nicht lange an
22:00 US-Gericht: Einsatz der Nationalgarde in Washington illegal
21:14 ROUNDUP: Zwei US-Sender zeigen ab 2027 die Champions League im TV
21:11 Putin bei Armeebesuch: Halten an unseren Kriegszielen fest
21:01 Devisen: Eurokurs im US-Handel kaum bewegt
20:10 Pariser Stabschef: 'Müssen bereit sein, Kinder zu verlieren'