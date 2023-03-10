SMI 10'949 -0.7%  SPI 14'214 0.0%  Dow 32'255 -1.7%  DAX 15'633 0.0%  Euro 0.9875 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'286 -0.1%  Gold 1'830 0.8%  Bitcoin 18'992 -7.1%  Dollar 0.9330 -0.9%  Öl 81.6 -1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Die Top 10 der grössten Übernahmen der Geschichte
Februar 2023: Experten empfehlen Rheinmetall-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Trotz voraussichtlich weiterer Zinsschritte: Warum Schweizer Immofonds dennoch einen Blick wert sind
Ratgeber: Cat Token kaufen - mit CAT-Trading in Kryptowährungen und in den Tierschutz investieren
Ersticken US-Regulierungsbehörden Innovationen im Kryptosektor? Think Tank der Zentralbank warnt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
10.03.2023 01:30:01

Taiwan Bourse Predicted To Open Under Pressure On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, slumping almost 90 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 15,770-point plateau and it's looking at a soft start again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on persistent concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials and plastics, while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 47.54 points or 0.30 percent to finish at the daily low of 15,770.66 after peaking at 15,878.75.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dipped 0.23 percent, while Mega Financial slumped 1.05 percent, CTBC Financial declined 1.10 percent, Fubon Financial retreated 1.00 percent, First Financial slid 0.37 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.60 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.19 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation improved 0.77 percent, Hon Hai Precision retreated 1.44 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.61 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 1.07 percent, MediaTek eased 0.13 percent, Delta Electronics dropped 1.01 percent, Novatek Microelectronics fell 0.35 percent, Formosa Plastics weakened 1.31 percent, Nan Ya Plastics tanked 1.97 percent, Taiwan Cement stumbled 1.46 percent and Asia Cement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday and hugged the line before plummeting in afternoon trade, finishing near session lows.

The Dow plunged 543.54 points or 1.66 percent to finish at 32,254.86, while the NASDAQ tumbled 237.65 points or 2.05 percent to close at 11,338.35 and the S&P 500 sank 73.69 points or 1.85 percent to end at 3,918.32.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street followed the Labor Department report the showed initial jobless claims rose by more than expected last week, although the data helped ease concerns about labor market tightness.

Buying interest tumbled as the day progressed as traders looked ahead to the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report later today. The report could have a significant effect on the pace of interest rate hikes as determined by the FOMC.

Crude oil prices retreated on Thursday, extending losses to a third straight day amid concerns that aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve could slow global economic growth and result in a drop in energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $0.94 or 1.2 percent at $75.72 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09.03.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Straumann Holding AG
09.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Familienunternehmen - Erfolg über Generationen / Bau- und Landmaschinen - Kraftvoller Wachstumskurs
09.03.23 Vontobel: derimail - Ausgewählte BRCs in EUR
09.03.23 Bitcoin Kurs sackt unter 22.000 Dollar – das ist nun wichtig
09.03.23 SMI kann 11.000er-Marke verteidigen
08.03.23 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh nach Zahlen unter Druck
07.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, Sika, UBS
07.03.23 Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'381.00 19.73 AYSSMU
Short 11'616.88 13.78 SSSMVU
Short 12'057.58 8.83 GXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'948.85 09.03.2023 17:30:10
Long 10'518.47 19.91 A5SSMU
Long 10'267.96 13.69 5SSMXU
Long 9'846.13 8.98 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: CS hat Vermögensverwaltungslizenz in China erhalten
Bâloise-Aktie bricht ein: Bâloise leidet unter Gewinnrückgang - dennoch höhere Dividende geplant
Credit Suisse-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse vertagt Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts kurzfristig
Zinsangst und CS-Bilanzverschiebung belasten: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins
Rieter-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Rieter 2022 mit kleinerem Gewinn - Dividende reduziert
Tesla dreht weiter an Preisschraube: Teslas Model 3 in den USA deutlich günstiger
Stadler-Aktie verliert: Norwegischer Grossauftrag für Stadler
Zusammenbruch von TerraUSD: War eine Schweizer Bank in den Krypto-Betrug verwickelt?
Auch in einer Rezession: Diese defensiven Aktien gehören zu den Favoriten der Analysten
Ausblick: JinkoSolar stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.