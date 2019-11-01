Taiwan Bourse May Extend Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day wining streak in which it had gained almost 90 point or 0.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 11,360-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on continued uncertainty regarding a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 21.57 points or 0.19 percent to finish at the daily low of 11,358.71 after peaking at 11,428.42.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial skidded 1.35 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.17 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.47 percent, Fubon Financial plunged 1.98 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.55 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.33 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 2.78 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.50 percent, Largan Precision soared 3.47 percent, Catcher Technology lost 0.58 percent, MediaTek spiked 2.90 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.69 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.25 percent, Formosa Plastic slid 0.51 percent and First Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Thursday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 140.46 points or 0.52 percent to 27,046.23, while the NASDAQ lost 11.62points or 0.14 percent to 8,292.36 and the S&P 500 fell 9.21 points or 0.30 percent to 3,037.56.

The pullback on Wall Street came amid renewed uncertainty about the potential for a long-term U.S.-China trade deal as China may be unwilling to budge on the thorniest issues.

Upbeat earnings news helped limit the downside for the markets, however, with Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) posting notable gains after reporting better than expected quarterly results.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week. Also, the Commerce Department said personal income and spending both increased as expected in September.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Thursday, extending losses to a fourth successive session amid concerns over outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.88 or 1.6 percent at $54.18 a barrel.