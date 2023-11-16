Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'708 -0.1%  SPI 14'097 0.0%  Dow 34'991 0.5%  DAX 15'748 0.9%  Euro 0.9629 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'316 0.6%  Gold 1'959 -0.2%  Bitcoin 33'533 6.1%  Dollar 0.8876 -0.1%  Öl 81.1 -1.6% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101On113454047ABB1222171Alcon43249246Holcim1221405
Binance will gerichtlich gegen Klage wegen nicht registrierter Krypto-Derivate vorgehen
Milliarden-Tour des Superstars: So viel Einfluss hat Taylor Swift auf den Aktienmarkt
Zurich greift bei Exxon und Tesla zu: So hat Zurich Insurance im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Milliardärsfamilie klagt gegen Berkshire Hathaway wegen vermeintlich unsachgemässer Buchführung bei Pilot Travel Centers
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
16.11.2023 01:29:38

Taiwan Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, improving almost 450 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,130-point plateau and it may see additional support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic thanks to the improving outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, plastics, cement stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index accelerated 213.07 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 17,128.78 after trading between 17,034.95 and 17,143.88.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.66 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 0.91 percent, CTBC Financial soared 2.49 percent, First Financial increased 0.74 percent, Fubon Financial rallied 1.62 percent, E Sun Financial gathered 0.41 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company strengthened 1.57 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.13 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.50 percent, Largan Precision slid 0.24 percent, Catcher Technology improved 0.81 percent, MediaTek rose 0.33 percent, Delta Electronics spiked 2.34 percent, Novatek Microelectronics gained 0.51 percent, Formosa Plastics accelerated 2.70 percent, Nan Ya Plastics surged 3.34 percent, Asia Cement was up 2.37 percent, Taiwan Cement jumped 2.00 percent and China Steel perked 1.63 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and stayed largely in the green although finished with limited gains.

The Dow jumped 163.51 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 34,991.21, while the NASDAQ rose 9.45 points or 0.07 percent to close at 14,103.84 and the S&P 500 perked 7.18 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,502.88.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as the latest inflation data added to optimism about the outlook for interest rates - especially after the Labor Department reported an unexpected decrease in U.S. producer prices in October.

Following Tuesday's tamer than expected consumer price inflation data, the latest report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales in the U.S. edged slightly lower in October.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday after data showed a sharp increase in U.S. crude stockpiles and a big jump in crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December lost $1.60 or 2 percent at $76.66 a barrel, falling for the first time in five sessions.

15.11.23 Börse Aktuell – Inflation als Kurstreiber
15.11.23 Zinseuphorie beflügelt SMI
15.11.23 Marktüberblick: Dollar nach Inflationsdaten unter Druck
15.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Vor dem Trendwechsel?
14.11.23 Julius Bär: 12.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zalando SE
14.11.23 Aktien im Fokus: Arista Networks, Eli Lilly and Company & Synopsys mitt François Bloch
14.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bayer, Siemens, Volkswagen
06.11.23 07.November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Pool With No Blue (2021) von Raghav Babbar - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 2 Jahre: 54%.
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
Aktuelle ChatGPT Krypto Prognose für Bitcoin liegt vor! Damit hätte niemand gerechnet!
UBS-Aktie fester: Urteil im UBS-Steuerprozess von Gericht aufgehoben
UBS-Aktie im Plus: UBS wird 1,25 Milliarden-Euro-Anleihe vollständig zurückzahlen
Darum legt notiert der Euro über 1,08 US-Dollar - zum Franken nur leicht höher
Alcon-Aktie tiefrot: Alcon vermeldet deutlich mehr Umsatz
Dow schlussendlich freundlich -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX geht mit Aufschlägen aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Roche-Aktie in Rot: Roche vermeldet positive Studienresultate für Zilebesiran - Zulassung für Columvi in der Schweiz
Viele Aktienpakete reduziert: In diese US-Aktien hat die UBS im dritten Quartal 2023 investiert
Milliardeninvestor Ken Fisher rät Schweizer Anlegern, in volatilen Zeiten die Füsse still zu halten
Setzt sich der Aufwärtstrend des Schweizer Franken fort? Strategen revidieren ihre Einschätzung für den Franken

