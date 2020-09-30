'Taipei Fashion Week SS 2021: RE:CONNEXT' - Government-Sponsored Fashion Week Held in Taiwanese Capital Generates Excitement for Global Fashion Industry

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taipei Fashion Week (https://www.tpefw.com/) officially announced the theme for its upcoming multimedia extravaganza taking place in Songshan Cultural and Creative Park from Oct 6-10. A portmanteau of two words, Reconnect and Next, the show's RE:CONNEXT theme conveys the sartorial industry's hopes for reconnecting and reconstructing the future, after sustained blows by the global pandemic. The upcoming Taipei Fashion Week is already generating hopeful buzz across the globe, and will be an artful blend of virtual and physical events. Taipei has been internationally recognized for keeping COVID-19 rates down with its rigorous anti-epidemic measures, and fully expects that its protocols will continue to keep attendees, journalists and models safe during this year's fashion week.

"This is an extremely important event for us," said a representative from Taipei Fashion Week. "Taiwanese design culture is ready to break out onto the international stage as a powerhouse of fashion talent. In addition to being a worldwide textiles hub (total export value over 2.5 billion from January to April 2020), we are also a mix of cultures and talented designers who have often studied abroad in New York, Paris, and Italy. But these designers always remain true to our heritage, returning here to showcase their dazzling and original contributions to an ever-evolving, global fashion language."

Taipei Fashion Week: Show Features

A fashion week highlight, Taipei will launch an online interactive buyer's meeting for the first time, to keep up with the frequent waves of new fashion trends as they emerge across the world. Designers can interact with international buyers instantly, without time and space restrictions, using the new Taipei Fashion Week Brand Database developed by the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Economic Affairs. The database will be virtual and interactive for this event.

Taipei will remain a classic runway show, but will also incorporate the most innovative digital exhibition experiences as well: connecting the present industry with the future of fashion. The show will combine multimedia arts, VR technology and Taiwanese aborigines performances, seamlessly integrating virtual elements for a reinvention of the fashion show experience.

This year will bring in a far more public audience than usual at a major fashion show, using the power of social media platforms.

Taipei Fashion Week is also excited to launch a new "Fashion Challenge" via Instagram. The Fashion Challenge is a call for creatives to submit their best fashion looks, using the hashtags #TaipeiFashionWeek and #RECONNEXT. The best will be recognized publicly in the opening media of the show. View the official rules for the contest online.

Taipei Fashion Week will feature brands from: ALLENKO3, JEAN, Dleet, DOUCHANGLEE, GIOAI PAN, if&n, INF, Luxxury Godbage by JUST IN XX, oqLiq, Seivson, SHIATZY CHEN, SILZENCE men, Syzygy, WEAVISM, WEIYU HUNG, and #DAMUR.

For the latest updates, scheduling information, and events, follow the groundbreaking show via social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

